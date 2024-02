Banker extraordinaire and takeover artist: Milestones from Wee Cho Yaw’s career

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Business Times

Zum vollständigen Artikel

WEE Cho Yaw, arguably Singapore’s most prominent corporate and banking personality for decades, died at the age of 95 in the early hours of Saturday (Feb 3).The banking titan led UOB – the bank founded by his father – for over 60 years as chief executive and chairman, building it into a domestic and regional financial powerhouse.Under him, the bank’s network expanded from 75 to more than 500 branches and offices globally, and assets grew from S$2.8 billion to more than S$253 billion.Though media-shy, Wee often made headlines for high-profile M&A deals, at times clashing with business rivals.The Business Times looks back at Wee’s life and career