Bankers Healthcare Group Certified as a Great Place to Work for 5th Consecutive Year

SYRACUSE, N.Y., Sept. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Healthcare Group, a leading provider of financial solutions for licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals, earned certification as a Great Place to Work for the fifth consecutive year.

"BHG has worked hard over the past two decades to create a culture that is engineered to thrive, and we're thrilled to be certified for the fifth year in a row. We're committed to constant innovation and continue to set the bar high on what defines an effective culture," said Eric Castro, Co-Founder of Bankers Healthcare Group. "At BHG, we believe that people are our most important asset, and providing opportunities and tools to help them grow are the most valuable investments we can make."

Based on an anonymous employee engagement survey issued by Great Place to Work, 98% say BHG is a great place to work. Here are some other key stats from BHG's survey results:

98%: I am given the resources and equipment to do my job.

98%: Our facilities contribute to a good working environment.

98%: People here are willing to give extra to get the job done.

98%: I'm proud to tell others I work here.

98%: When you join the company, you are made to feel welcome.

"We congratulate Bankers Healthcare Group on their Certification," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Best Workplace List Research at Great Place to Work. "Organizations that earn their employees' trust create great workplace cultures that deliver outstanding business results."

About Bankers Healthcare Group

Bankers Healthcare Group provides innovative, hassle-free financial solutions to licensed healthcare practitioners and other highly skilled professionals. Since 2001, BHG has provided more than $6 billion in financial solutions to thousands of satisfied customers nationwide. BHG is proud to maintain partnerships with leading healthcare industry associations, and is recognized regionally and nationally for innovation, continued growth, and being a best place to work. BHG is partially owned by Pinnacle Financial Partners. To learn more, visit www.bankershealthcaregroup.com, and follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

