Bankers Life Introduces New Set of Medicare Supplement Insurance Plans

CHICAGO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bankers Life, a national life and health insurance brand that focuses on the insurance needs of Americans who are near or in retirement, announced today a new set of Medicare Supplement insurance plans that better addresses consumers' health care needs.

"These plans are great for consumers who value the freedom to choose their own providers and gain access to services," said Scott Goldberg, president of the Consumer Division. "With health care costs continuing to rise, our enhanced Medicare Supplement offerings will help protect consumers against unexpected expenses and minimize the financial burden."

Through its new offering of GenHealthy Medicare Supplement Plans A, F, G, High-G and N, consumers have additional flexibility to choose their doctors, specialists, and hospitals through the traditional Medicare system. These plans are open to both current beneficiaries and those who are newly eligible to Medicare (with the exception of Plan F, which is available to individuals eligible for Medicare prior to January 1, 2020.)

Our new offering includes the most popular Plan G and Plan N:

Plan G is the most comprehensive plan available to new Medicare beneficiaries

Plan N has co-pays and can be an attractive alternative to many Medicare Advantage plans

Using our myHealthPolicy online platform, Bankers Life agents will be able to quote Medicare Supplement plan rates and assist with the selection of standalone Part D prescription drug plans.

Medicare Supplement Plan benefits are standardized by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS). Silver Sneakers® and WholeHealth Living Choices® will also be included with Plans G and N. Silver Sneakers is an opportunity for members to improve health and gain confidence with access to more than 14,000 gyms nationwide and home exercise programs. WholeHealth Living Choices provide members discounts on health and wellness products.

The new Medicare Supplement plans are underwritten by Washington National Insurance Company. The issue age is 65 and older or disabled, and policy benefits may vary by state. SilverSneakers and WholeHealth Living Choices membership subject to state availability and are non-insurance programs offered through Tivity Health ®.

Medicare Supplement Plans A, F, G, High-G and N are currently available in 26 states: AL, AZ, CO, DE, GA, IA, IL, IN, KS, KY, LA, MD, ME, MI, MO, MS, NC, NH, NV, OH, OK, TN, TX, UT, WA, WV.

More information about Medicare Supplement insurance plans can also be found on the products page of Bankers Life or on myHealthPolicy.com

About Bankers Life

Bankers Life focuses on the insurance and investment needs of middle-income Americans who are near or in retirement. The Bankers Life brand is a part of CNO Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE: CNO), whose companies provide insurance and wealth management solutions that help protect the health and retirement needs of working Americans and retirees. There are approximately 4,000 exclusive agents, including 650 financial representatives working from more than 250 U.S. sales offices. To learn more, visit BankersLife.com.

Bankers Life is the marketing brand of Bankers Life and Casualty Company, Medicare Supplement insurance policies sold by Washington National Insurance Company, and select policies sold in New York are underwritten by Bankers Conseco Life Insurance Company (BCLIC). BCLIC is authorized to sell insurance in New York.

