17.11.2022 13:00:00

BankFirst Capital Corporation Announces Cash Dividend

COLUMBUS, Miss., Nov. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) (the "Company") announced today that its Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.85 per share payable December 9, 2022, to shareholders of record as of December 1, 2022. 

Moak Griffin, President and Chief Executive Officer of the Company and BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned subsidiary bank, stated, "We are pleased to announce our 2022 dividend of $0.85 per share of common stock."  

ABOUT BANKFIRST CAPITAL CORPORATION  

BankFirst Capital Corporation (OTCQX: BFCC) is a registered bank holding company based in Columbus, Mississippi with approximately $2.2 billion in total assets as of September 30, 2022. BankFirst Financial Services, the Company's wholly-owned banking subsidiary, was founded in 1888 and is locally owned, controlled, and operated. The Company is headquartered in Columbus, Mississippi, and the Bank operates additional branch offices in Coldwater, Columbus, Flowood, Hattiesburg, Hernando, Independence, Jackson, Louin, Macon, Madison, Newton, Oxford, Senatobia, Southaven, Starkville, and West Point, Mississippi; and Addison, Aliceville, Arley, Bear Creek, Carrollton, Curry, Double Springs, Fayette, Gordo, Haleyville, Northport, and Tuscaloosa, Alabama. The Bank also operates five loan production offices in Birmingham, Alabama as well as Biloxi, Brookhaven, Oxford, and Tupelo, Mississippi. BankFirst offers a wide variety of services for businesses and consumers. The Bank also offers internet banking, no-fee ATM access, checking, CD, and money market accounts, merchant services, mortgage loans, remote deposit capture, and more. For more information, visit www.BankFirstfs.com.

 

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bankfirst-capital-corporation-announces-cash-dividend-301681156.html

SOURCE BankFirst Capital Corporation

