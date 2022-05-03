Banko Design Rebrands Banko Design - Midwest to Midwest Interiors

Banko Design is rebranding Banko Design Midwest and naming them Midwest Interiors.

MARIETTA, Ga., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banko Design is thrilled to announce the rebrand of Banko Design – Midwest to Midwest Interiors. Midwest Interiors is a full-service interior design firm located in Minneapolis, Minnesota, specializing in the senior living, active adult, and multifamily markets.

Because of the exponential growth of A BD Studio Collection, a portfolio consisting of design studios servicing different regions and markets, it became important that all locations carried their own name and portfolio.

A BD Studio Collection's Minnesota location will no longer fall under the brand name of Banko Design. Midwest Interiors is now its own entity that carries its own brand, leadership, and team like all other studios in A BD Studio Collection. With over 20 years of collective experience, this award-winning group of designers is thrilled to spearhead the growth of A BD Studio Collection's Minnesota location as Midwest Interiors.

Within the portfolio, there are four design studios and a purchasing agency – Banko Design in Marietta, Georgia, Warner Design Associates in San Mateo, California, Eleni Interiors in Naperville, Illinois, now Midwest Interiors in Minneapolis, Minnesota, and A BD Studio Collection's purchasing agency, Red Pen Procurement. Each design studio has its own niche and offers different skillsets, making a BD Studio Collection portfolio a one stop shop for all your interior design and procurement needs.

Red Pen Procurement, Banko Design's in-house purchasing agency, will manage Midwest Interiors' procurement like all other BD Studios, resulting in efficiencies including increased buying power, centralized warehousing and purchasing, and leveraging vendor partnerships to the benefit of all clients.

Banko Design is proud to have curated this family of studios providing excellent, boutique service and design to clients within the senior living, multifamily, and boutique hospitality spaces throughout the United States and Canada and is looking forward to their continued expansion.

Banko Design, a full-service commercial interior design firm located in Marietta, Georgia, specializes in mid-level to luxury senior living new builds, multifamily, and boutique hospitality and is the headquarters for all studios within the BD Studio collection.

Red Pen Procurement, the portfolio's in-house purchasing agency located in Marietta, Georgia, manages and processes all of the studios' procurement, warehousing, and installations. They also provide agent-only procurement services.

Midwest Interiors, a commercial interior design firm located in the Minneapolis, Minnesota that specializes in senior living, active adult, and multifamily.

Contact: Emily Haley

Company: Banko Design

Phone: (678) 202-4812

Email: ehaley@bdstudiocollection.com

Website: https://bankodesign.com/

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banko-design-rebrands-banko-design---midwest-to-midwest-interiors-301537770.html

SOURCE Banko Design