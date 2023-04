Banks Had One of Their Most Challenging Quarters Ever. That Didn't Stop JPMorgan Chase From Generating Record Results.

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In this year's first quarter, the U.S. financial system endured the second- and third-largest bank failures in its history. Troubled global bank Credit Suisse was forced into a sale. Finally, the yield curve became more inverted than at any time since 1981, a sign of market pessimism and a very unfavorable setup for banks.But none of that stopped JPMorgan Chase (NYSE: JPM), the largest bank by assets in the U.S., from generating record revenue, superb profitability, and an absolutely blowout quarter. Diluted earnings per share of $4.10 on revenue of more than $38.3 billion blew past analysts' estimates. Here's how the bank managed to pull off this impressive feat.The big concern for all banks heading into this earnings season was deposit outflows and deposit costs, because risk-free assets like U.S. Treasury bills are yielding 4% to 5% and customers have been shaken by the recent banking crisis.Continue reading