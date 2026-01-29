Bankwell Financial Group Aktie

Bankwell Financial Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A1W5CP / ISIN: US06654A1034

29.01.2026 15:28:23

Bankwell Financial Group Reports Higher Q4 Profit On Revenue Growth

(RTTNews) - Bankwell Financial Group, Inc., a financial institution, on Thursday has reported improved fourth-quarter results for 2025.

The company's total revenue, consisting of interest and dividend income plus noninterest income, rose to approximately $54.0 million in the fourth quarter up from $48.8 million in the same period the previous year. This growth was driven by an increase in loan interest income and gains from loan sales.

Net income for the quarter increased to $9.1 million, compared with $3.0 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Earnings per share also strengthened, with $1.15, up from $0.37 a year earlier. This reflects improved net interest income after credit provisions and higher non-interest income.

BWFG closed Wednesday's trading at $46.99, down $0.76 or 1.59 percent on the Nasdaq.

