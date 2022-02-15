|
Banner Public Affairs Announces Formation of Bipartisan Infrastructure Division
WASHINGTON, Feb. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to the federal government's recently passed $1.2 trillionInfrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, Banner Public Affairs today announced the formation of the Banner Infrastructure Division, a bipartisan group comprising six of the firm's subject matter experts. Clients looking to navigate the bill and obtain agency infrastructure funds will now have access to this team, spanning the firm's lobbying, public relations, digital and design segments.
"The Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act represents a significant opportunity for our nation to come together and build up our foundations, from roads, bridges, public transportation, energy transmission more, in an effort to remain competitive with other nations," said Sen. Jim Talent, partner at Banner. "We are proud to have assembled a bipartisan team that can help companies, cities and states access much-needed funds and shore up our next generation of infrastructure."
The following Banner employees will be included on the firm's division:
Banner already works with a wide range of infrastructure clients, ranging from lithium-ion battery recyclers to clean energy coalitions. Companies interested in receiving expert guidance from Banner's Infrastructure Division can visit here to learn more about offered services and can reach out to the firm here to start a discussion.
About Banner Public Affairs
Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
