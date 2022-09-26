|
Banner Public Affairs Expands Clean Energy and Infrastructure Advocacy Capabilities with New Public Relations Hire
Patrick Mitchell lends winning coalition building and issue advocacy experience to Washington, D.C. office
WASHINGTON, Sept. 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banner Public Affairs (Banner) today announced that Patrick Mitchell has joined the firm as vice president of public relations. Mitchell's wealth of experience delivering winning communication strategies for the clean energy and infrastructure industry and building bipartisan coalition efforts will continue to strengthen Banner's expanded focus on clean water, renewable energy and environmental issues.
Prior to joining Banner, Mitchell managed corporate communications in North America for the African Wildlife Foundation. He additionally spent over 15 years at The Hastings Group, a full-service public relations and government relations consulting firm, where he operated as senior vice president. There, he provided successful public relations plans for clients across a wide range of industries, including environmental and energy organizations, sustainable, responsible, impact (SRI) investors, and more.
"In today's world where energy and infrastructure needs are at a critical turning point, Banner continues to be committed to providing our clients with the expertise needed to achieve big wins," said former senator and Banner Partner, Jim Talent. "Patrick's wide-ranging knowledge of the media landscape and several decades' worth of experience creating campaigns around critical bipartisan issues is a tremendous addition to Banner's team of experts."
Mitchell's work illustrates a strong commitment to a wide range of issues and movement building. He joins the firm's existing bipartisan infrastructure division and will create and implement marketing strategies to lead clients to success from Banner's Washington, D.C. headquarters.About Banner Public Affairs
Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
