|
02.02.2023 16:41:00
Banner Public Affairs Launches Bipartisan Aviation Practice in Washington D.C.
Banner experts to provide clients with aviation policy guidance and counsel
WASHINGTON, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In response to this year's Federal Aviation Administration's (FAA) reauthorization, Banner Public Affairs today announced the formation of the Banner Aviation Practice, a bipartisan group comprising the firm's experts. Clients looking to navigate the bill and make policy changes will now have access to this team, spanning the firm's lobbying, communications and digital segments.
"The upcoming FAA reauthorization represents a significant opportunity to invest in our nation's aviation system and prevent the kind of difficulties we've seen in recent months," said Sen. Jim Talent, partner at Banner. "Our bipartisan team of aviation experts will use their skillsets to help airports, airlines and aviation workers improve our current and future systems of aviation infrastructure."
Banner's Aviation Practice will include the following individuals:
Companies, associations and individuals interested in receiving expert guidance from Banner's Aviation Practice can visit here to learn more about offered services and can reach out to the firm here to start a discussion.
About Banner Public Affairs
Banner Public Affairs executes winning strategies to achieve the unexpected and avoid the predictable. Our bipartisan team of experienced lobbying, public relations, and digital professionals provides best-in-class counsel and executes long-term growth strategies with a short-term hustle, problem-solving mindset. With a track record of victories, Banner is a natural and sought-after partner for the big moments. Banner is headquartered in Washington, D.C. and with offices in St. Louis, Denver, Chicago, San Francisco and Los Angeles.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banner-public-affairs-launches-bipartisan-aviation-practice-in-washington-dc-301737598.html
SOURCE BANNER PUBLIC AFFAIRS
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerVor US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: ATX unter Druck -- DAX schwach -- Wall Street tiefer erwartet -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende uneins
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gibt vor dem Wochenende nun doch deutlich nach, und auch der deutsche Leitindex muss im Freitagshandel Verluste hinnehmen. An der Wall Street zeichnen sich vor Handelsstart deutliche Abschläge ab. In Asien waren zum Wochenausklang gemischte Vorzeichen zu sehen.