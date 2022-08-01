Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González: Bank named 'Most Honored Company' in Mexico in Institutional Investor ranking

MEXICO CITY, Aug. 1, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The prestigious international publication Institutional Investor recognized Grupo Financiero Banorte as the "Most Honored Company" in Mexico in its "Latin America Executive Team" ranking, awarding the bank first place in key industry categories in 2022.

The magazine also ranked Banorte in the top three in each category in Latin America, where it was among the most honored companies.

Banorte Chairman Carlos Hank González said: "We are proud that investment professionals from around the world, consulted by Institutional Investor, recognize the talent of our leaders and our teamwork. This is a boost to consolidate our position as the best financial group in Mexico and to continue working for and with Mexicans."

To choose the winners, Institutional Investor surveyed more than 900 investment professionals around the world, who evaluated 357 Latin American listed companies. It consulted buy-side analysts, money managers and sell-side researchers at securities firms and financial institutions.

Banorte executives and its operations drew top honors in these categories:

Best Chief Executive Officer: Marcos Ramírez Miguel

Best Finance Director: Rafael Arana de la Garza

Best Investor Relations Professional: Tomás Lozano Derbez

Best Investor Relations Team: Banorte

Best Investor Relations Program: Banorte

Best ESG: Banorte

Best Crisis Management, COVID -19: Banorte

Best Investor/Analyst Event: Banorte

Attributes measured included credibility, leadership, communication and commercial and market knowledge.

Banorte CEO Marcos Ramírez Miguel said the international recognition from financial analysts "demonstrates the credibility we have earned with them. We are convinced that this achievement will further strengthen their confidence in us."

Institutional Investor is a leading international financial publisher, reaching influential decision-makers in asset management and banking. For more than 30 years, the publication has recognized companies through its global rankings. The integrity and credibility of the ratings it issues have been designated as a standard for measuring excellence.

About Banorte

Grupo Financiero Banorte is the largest Mexican financial institution. It offers financial services to individuals and companies through its businesses: banking, brokerage, fund operator, insurer, pension, leasing and factoring, warehouse, portfolio manager and the remittance company Uniteller. It also integrates the largest retirement savings fund in the country by asset management. Grupo Financiero Banorte is a public company listed on the main indicator of the Mexican Stock Exchange, and has 30,000 employees, more than 1,100 branches and 9,700 ATMs.

