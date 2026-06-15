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WKN: A0DQP8 / ISIN: BMG540501027

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15.06.2026 07:34:00

Banqup Group Launches Strategic Review Process, Explores Sale Options

(RTTNews) - Banqup Group SA (BANQ.BR), a Belgian fintech and SaaS company, on Monday announced a strategic simplification plan to reorganize the company into distinct, autonomous business units.

The company has hired Lazard, Inc. (LAZ) to explore options for the business, including the possible sale of certain units or the entire company.

The move follows an eight-month review of the company's business, finances, and growth opportunities.

The company said the review highlighted that the mandatory electronic invoicing and digital tax reporting across Europe is expected to create significant opportunities, especially in France from September 2026, followed by Germany and Spain in 2027.

The company plans to separate its operations into independent business units, with its e-invoicing and e-reporting business remaining its main profitable division.

Lazard will also speak with potential buyers and financing partners as part of the review process. Banqup said there is no guarantee the process will lead to a transaction.

Koen De Brabander will remain interim CEO and oversee the reorganization process.

Looking ahead, the company said it remains on track to meet its full-year guidance and continues to focus on growth opportunities in France.

On Friday, Banqup closed trading 1.98% higher at EUR 1.5450 on the Brussels Stock Exchange.

On Friday, Lazard closed trading 1.86% higher at $43.73 on the New York Stock Exchange.

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