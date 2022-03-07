Bansk Group Becomes Signatory to ILPA Diversity in Action Initiative

NEW YORK, March 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Bansk Group ("Bansk"), a consumer-focused private investment firm dedicated to building distinctive consumer brands, today proudly announced that it has become a signatory to the Institutional Limited Partners Association's ("ILPA") Diversity in Action initiative. The initiative brings together limited partners and general partners who share a common focus in and are committed to taking specific actions to advance diversity, equity, and inclusion ("DEI") within their organization and across the private equity industry.

For Bansk, workplace equality, diversity, and inclusion are foundational components of its success. Becoming a signatory is a continuation of Bansk's ongoing efforts to promote and increase diversity in the firm's recruiting practices, operations, and investment approach. These efforts include regular monitoring of diversity at a firm-wide level, as well as targeting a broader, more diverse candidate pool as the team continues to expand the breadth and depth of its investment and operational expertise.

At the portfolio company level, Bansk employs a values-driven ESG framework and works closely with management teams to build better businesses while having a positive and lasting impact. Through its distinctive 'Five Goods' approach, the firm's efforts encompass cultivating diverse, inclusive, and safe workplaces, implementing sustainable practices, abiding by ethical and compliant governance, demonstrating strong corporate social responsibility, and producing a best-in-class consumer experience through the use of safer and healthier ingredients. Bansk's DEI efforts are integrated within this framework, and the firm closely monitors and evaluates its diversity efforts across majority investments in its portfolio while consistently evaluating new ways to increase diversity and representation.

"We are proud to be a part of the Diversity in Action initiative," said Bart Becht, Senior Partner and Chairman of Bansk. "Fostering and developing a diverse and inclusive workplace has been a foundational priority at Bansk and among the businesses in which we invest. We will continue to dedicate our time and resources to promoting inclusion across our firm and our portfolio and to collaborating with others in the industry to advance this important work."

"At Bansk, we are committed to leading on important ESG issues, and we firmly believe success begins with the people and the culture that drive a business," said Mastak Pal Kaur, ESG Director of Bansk. "We strongly believe that diverse, inclusive, and supportive organizations over time grow to become better, higher-performing businesses, and we look forward to furthering our efforts as we continue to partner with outstanding consumer brands that share our values."

About Bansk Group

Founded in 2019, Bansk Group is a New York-based private investment firm focused on investing in and building distinctive consumer brands. With over $2 billion in assets under management, the firm partners with differentiated brands across four primary consumer categories: beauty & personal care, consumer health, food & beverage, and household products.

Bansk's group of tenured investors and operators has invested more than $30 billion of equity capital across more than 40 transactions with some of the most innovative and well-known consumer companies in the world. With more than three decades of investment experience in the consumer products industry, a global network of relationships, and a tested value creation playbook, Bansk seeks to partner with exceptional founders and management teams to drive outsized organic and acquisitive growth and to position brands for enduring long-term success in the evolving consumer landscape. www.banskgroup.com

Media Contacts

Woomi Yun / Erik Carlson

Joele Frank, Wilkinson Brimmer Katcher

212-355-4449

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/bansk-group-becomes-signatory-to-ilpa-diversity-in-action-initiative-301496712.html

SOURCE Bansk Group