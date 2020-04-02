Bantec Inc's Subsidiary Howco Deemed an Essential DOD Business in the Fight Against the COVID-19 Threat

LITTLE FALLS, New Jersey, April 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Bantec, Inc. (OTCPINK: BANT) ("Bantec" or the"Company"), Bantec, a product and service company, announced that Howco Distributing, its subsidiary, received a letter from the Department of Defense stating that it is an essential business in the fight against COVID-19.

Howco Distributing Co.

Michael Bannon, Bantec's Chairman and CEO stated that: "we received a letter from the Under Secretary of Defense stating that we are an essential business in the Department of Defense's fight against the COVID-19 threat. The letter stated 'We need your support and dedication in these trying times to ensure the security of this Nation. I understand that this national emergency presents a challenge and we are dedicated to working closely with you to ensure the safety of the workforce and accomplishments of the national security mission.' We are proud to be in this fight, and we look forward to helping Uncle Sam conquer this virus." One of our strategic alliance partners converted their production line to create Tyvek protective gowns for first responders and hospital workers. We intend to offer that product immediately for sale to the U.S. Government. We intend to do our part to make America well again. In addition, we decided to pay our frontline warehouse workers an additional five dollars an hour hazard pay. The employees asked if we could call it Hero Pay . We really liked that idea, so we are calling it Hero Pay.

Bantec Online Store

We are creating an online store where businesses deemed essential for the COVID-19 fight can order safety products such as cleaning solutions, protective clothing, filtration units, industrial sprayers, safety glasses and other products needed for this war. We will deliver right to the frontlines.

About Bantec

Bantec Inc, a product and service company, through its subsidiaries and divisions sells to facility managers, engineers, maintenance managers, purchasing managers and contract officers who work for local and state governments and our U.S. government. Our difference that matters consists of establishing lifelong customer and supplier friendships, responding immediately to our customers' needs, and providing products and services through a highly technically trained, motivated and incentivized workforce.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release may be considered "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements may include projections of matters that affect revenue, operating expenses or net earnings; projections of growth; and assumptions relating to the foregoing. Such forward-looking statements are generally qualified by terms such as: "plans, "anticipates," "expects," "believes" or similar words. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or qualified. Future events and actual results could differ materially from those set forth in, contemplated by, or underlying the forward-looking information. These factors are discussed in greater detail in our Form 10 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Contacts:

Michael Bannon

Chairman & CEO

mike@bantecinc.com

+1 (203) 220-2296

