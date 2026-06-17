Banyan Group Residences Clinches Record 16 Top Honours in International Property Awards 2026-27



EQS Newswire / 17/06/2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

Most awarded developer in Thailand and Asia for third consecutive year; 80 total International Property Awards to date plus a landmark new win at the Real Estate Asia Awards

PHUKET, THAILAND - International Property Awards for Asia-Pacific 2026-27, the most coveted accolades in the global real estate industry.





The record tally crowns



Adding further distinction to this year's achievements, Banyan Group Residences also claimed a landmark accolade at the inaugural Real Estate Asia Awards, winning Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the Year for Laguna Lakelands.



"The International Property Awards are a world-renowned mark of excellence," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman K P Ho. "This continuing recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Winning across so many categories — and now bringing home top honours at the Real Estate Asia Awards for the first time — reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and creating extraordinary experiences for our customers. We are proud to be recognised as leaders in Thailand's luxury residential development, and we remain focused on setting ever-higher benchmarks for quality and excellence."



International Property Awards 2026-27: Full List of Awards



Banyan Group's 16 International Property Awards span Thailand's most celebrated residential projects across Laguna Phuket and beyond, including a nomination for Best in Asia Pacific:



Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus – Best Branded Residences in Thailand

– Best Branded Residences in Thailand Residences at Garrya Phuket – Best Development Marketing in Thailand (Five Star)

– Best Development Marketing in Thailand (Five Star) Angsana Golf Residences Topaz – Best Luxury Condominium Development in Thailand

– Best Luxury Condominium Development in Thailand Bellaguna Lake Residences – Best Lakefront Condominium Development in Thailand

– Best Lakefront Condominium Development in Thailand Bellaguna Golf Residences – Best Condominium Development in Thailand

– Best Condominium Development in Thailand Laguna Lakelands Waterfront Villas – Best Residential Property Development in Thailand

– Best Residential Property Development in Thailand Banyan Tree Lake Residences Yara – Best Lakefront Residential Property Development in Thailand

– Best Lakefront Residential Property Development in Thailand Yara Residences at Banyan T ree Phuket – Best Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand

– Best Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus –Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand

–Residential Development 10-19 units in Thailand Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nammu – Best Lakefront Residential Villa Development 10-19 Units in Thailand

– Best Lakefront Residential Villa Development 10-19 Units in Thailand Residences at Garrya – Best Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand

– Best Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand Bellaguna Lake Residences – Best Lakefront Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand

– Best Lakefront Residential Development 20+ Units in Thailand Residences at Garrya – Best Mixed-Use Development in Thailand (Five Star)

– Best Mixed-Use Development in Thailand (Five Star) Bellaguna Golf Residences – Best Residential Interior Show Home in Thailand

– Best Residential Interior Show Home in Thailand www.banyangroupresidences.com – Best Developer Website in Thailand (Five Star)

– Best Developer Website in Thailand (Five Star) www.banyangroupresidences.com – Nomination for Best Developer Website in Asia Pacific Highlights from the 2026-27 Awards



Among the standout awards, Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus claimed the coveted Best Branded Residences in Thailand award — a fitting recognition for what is widely regarded as the group's most exclusive residential offering to date. A collection of just 16 ultra-premium absolute beachfront residences set directly on Bang Tao Beach within Laguna Phuket, Oceanus occupies one of the last remaining beachfront sites of its kind on the island. With expansive residences ranging from 416 to 768 sqm, featuring private pools and rooftop terraces with uninterrupted Andaman Sea views, it sets a new benchmark for coastal luxury living in Phuket.



Real Estate Asia Awards: A Landmark First Win



Banyan Group Residences also claimed Best Marketing and Brand Initiative of the Year for Laguna Lakelands at the Real Estate Asia Awards, a prestigious recognition honouring excellence in real estate across the Asia-Pacific region. Laguna Lakelands is Banyan Group's pioneering US$2 billion eco-friendly residential community spanning 276 acres of botanical gardens, rainforest, tranquil lakes and rolling hills adjacent to Laguna Phuket. Designed to become Phuket's largest private residential community with up to 6,000 homes across five themed precincts, it is a self-contained green sanctuary that has attracted strong demand from international and Thai buyers alike.



Best known for its award-winning hotels and resorts, Banyan Group is increasingly focusing on luxury private residences, primarily in Thailand but also internationally. A recent Savills report ranked the group top in Asia and 5th globally in the total value of its branded residential projects.



With demand soaring for luxury lifestyle real estate from both international and Thai investors, the group plans to release luxury residential real estate worth over US$1 billion in Phuket alone in the next 2–3 years.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroup #InternationalPropertyAwards #LagunaPhuket

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Banyan Group Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 100 properties, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20-plus branded residences in over 20 countries, comprising 12 global brands — including the flagship brand withBanyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



About Banyan Group Residences Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer the Banyan Group, which is listed on the stock exchange of Singapore. With over 30 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The group's main residential brands are the flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences as well as Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark, Bellaguna and the pioneering new Laguna Lakelands.



About the International Property Awards The annual International Property Awards are a world-renowned symbol of excellence celebrating the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.



About the Real Estate Asia Awards The Real Estate Asia Awards honour outstanding achievement across the Asia-Pacific real estate sector, recognising companies and projects that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in property development, marketing, and design.





News Source: Banyan Group

PHUKET, THAILAND - Media OutReach Newswire - 17 June 2026 - Banyan Group, the pioneering developer of iconic integrated resort destination Laguna Phuket, has once again affirmed its standing as Thailand's premier property developer by claiming a record 16 top honours at the prestigious, the most coveted accolades in the global real estate industry.The record tally crowns Banyan Group Residences as the most awarded developer in Thailand and Asia for the third consecutive year, bringing its cumulative total to an outstanding 80 International Property Awards — the highest tally ever accumulated by any developer in the region.Adding further distinction to this year's achievements, Banyan Group Residences also claimed a landmark accolade at the inaugural, winningfor"The International Property Awards are a world-renowned mark of excellence," said Banyan Group founder and Executive Chairman K P Ho. "This continuing recognition is a true testament to the hard work and talent of our entire team. Winning across so many categories — and now bringing home top honours at the Real Estate Asia Awards for the first time — reflects our dedication to innovation, exceptional design, and creating extraordinary experiences for our customers. We are proud to be recognised as leaders in Thailand's luxury residential development, and we remain focused on setting ever-higher benchmarks for quality and excellence."Banyan Group's 16 International Property Awards span Thailand's most celebrated residential projects across Laguna Phuket and beyond, including a nomination for Best in Asia Pacific:Among the standout awards,claimed the covetedaward — a fitting recognition for what is widely regarded as the group's most exclusive residential offering to date. A collection of just 16 ultra-premium absolute beachfront residences set directly on Bang Tao Beach within Laguna Phuket, Oceanus occupies one of the last remaining beachfront sites of its kind on the island. With expansive residences ranging from 416 to 768 sqm, featuring private pools and rooftop terraces with uninterrupted Andaman Sea views, it sets a new benchmark for coastal luxury living in Phuket.Banyan Group Residences also claimedforat the, a prestigious recognition honouring excellence in real estate across the Asia-Pacific region.is Banyan Group's pioneering US$2 billion eco-friendly residential community spanning 276 acres of botanical gardens, rainforest, tranquil lakes and rolling hills adjacent to Laguna Phuket. Designed to become Phuket's largest private residential community with up to 6,000 homes across five themed precincts, it is a self-contained green sanctuary that has attracted strong demand from international and Thai buyers alike.Best known for its award-winning hotels and resorts, Banyan Group is increasingly focusing on luxury private residences, primarily in Thailand but also internationally. A recent Savills report ranked the group top in Asia and 5th globally in the total value of its branded residential projects.With demand soaring for luxury lifestyle real estate from both international and Thai investors, the group plans to release luxury residential real estate worth over US$1 billion in Phuket alone in the next 2–3 years.Hashtag: #BanyanGroup #InternationalPropertyAwards #LagunaPhuketThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans over 100 properties, over 140 spas and galleries, and 20-plus branded residences in over 20 countries, comprising 12 global brands — including the flagship brand Banyan Tree — each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer the Banyan Group, which is listed on the stock exchange of Singapore. With over 30 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The group's main residential brands are the flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences as well as Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark, Bellaguna and the pioneering new Laguna Lakelands.The annual International Property Awards are a world-renowned symbol of excellence celebrating the highest levels of achievement by companies operating in all sectors of the property and real estate industry.The Real Estate Asia Awards honour outstanding achievement across the Asia-Pacific real estate sector, recognising companies and projects that demonstrate innovation, excellence, and leadership in property development, marketing, and design.News Source: Banyan Group 17/06/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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