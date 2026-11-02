Banyan Group Residences Returns to Hong Kong with Exclusive Phuket Residences Showcase



EQS Newswire / 02/11/2026 / 05:00 CET/CEST

Two-day exhibition on 7 and 8 November at Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong presents six Laguna Phuket developments, as more buyers make Phuket home

HONG KONG SAR –





Hong Kong buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.



The exhibition follows record first-half sales for Banyan Group Residences, up 38% year on year.



"Hong Kong buyers know Phuket well, and what we are seeing now is a shift in how they think about it – not only as a holiday destination, but as a place to live," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences. "More people are choosing to make Phuket home, and that is what makes it a sound long-term investment."



Laguna Phuket is home to more than 70 nationalities, and across Phuket foreign buyers now account for over 60% of condominium purchases, many choosing to live in their properties rather than simply invest.



Banyan Group Residences expects to launch up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.



Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally for branded residences (Savills, 2025-26), Banyan Group Residences will showcase six developments at the exhibition, including some of the most exclusive it has ever released:



Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea



Just six three-bedroom duplex residences between Laguna Phuket's lagoons and Bang Tao Beach, with yacht-inspired design, private pools and a home gym in each.



Banyan Tree Beach Residences Oceanus



Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space – among the most luxurious condominiums ever released in Phuket.



Banyan Tree Beach Residences Varuna



Eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private lift, garden terrace and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.



Angsana Golf Residences Topaz



Two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses in three low-rise buildings overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with private rooftop pools.



Bellaguna Golf Residences



Low-rise buildings amid tropical gardens overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools.



Bellaguna Lake Residences



One- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses on the Laguna Phuket lagoon, with private rooftop pools on selected units.



Owners receive Sanctuary Club membership, with privileges at Banyan Group hotels, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, plus a year of complimentary property management.



Banyan Living



Owners can also opt into Banyan Living, the Group's hospitality-led rental and management platform.



To attend, RSVP to



Hashtag: #BanyanGroup

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Banyan Group Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans nearly 130 hotels, resorts and reserves, over 30 branded residences and more than 140 spas and galleries in 28 countries. Comprising 14 hospitality and residential brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.



About Laguna Phuket



Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated resort destination, set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort features six luxury hotels, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, fine dining, luxury spas, and branded residences. Guests benefit from complimentary shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and access to world-class recreational and wellness facilities.



About Banyan Group Residences



Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer Banyan Group, listed on the stock exchange of Singapore. With over 35 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The Group's main residential brands include the flagship luxury





News Source: Banyan Group

HONG KONG SAR – Media OutReach Newswire – 2 November 2026 – Banyan Group Residences returns with a two-day sales exhibition on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 November 2026, presenting six signature developments from its Phuket collection at the Alexandra Room, Mandarin Oriental Hong Kong, from 11:00 am to 6:00 pm.Hong Kong buyers are already familiar with Phuket, and demand is shifting from holiday ownership towards long-term residency. This collection is designed for that shift: full-time homes within an established resort community, not just investment property.The exhibition follows record first-half sales for Banyan Group Residences, up 38% year on year."Hong Kong buyers know Phuket well, and what we are seeing now is a shift in how they think about it – not only as a holiday destination, but as a place to live," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director of Banyan Group Residences. "More people are choosing to make Phuket home, and that is what makes it a sound long-term investment."Laguna Phuket is home to more than 70 nationalities, and across Phuket foreign buyers now account for over 60% of condominium purchases, many choosing to live in their properties rather than simply invest.Banyan Group Residences expects to launch up to USD 1 billion in new luxury projects in Phuket over the next two to three years.Ranked first in Asia and fifth globally for branded residences (Savills, 2025-26), Banyan Group Residences will showcase six developments at the exhibition, including some of the most exclusive it has ever released:Just six three-bedroom duplex residences between Laguna Phuket's lagoons and Bang Tao Beach, with yacht-inspired design, private pools and a home gym in each.Sixteen absolute beachfront residences on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private pool and up to 768 square metres of space – among the most luxurious condominiums ever released in Phuket.Eight four-bedroom beachfront townhomes on Bang Tao Beach, each with a private lift, garden terrace and rooftop infinity pool facing the Andaman Sea sunset.Two- and three-bedroom residences and penthouses in three low-rise buildings overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with private rooftop pools.Low-rise buildings amid tropical gardens overlooking Laguna Golf Phuket, with one- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses with private pools.One- to three-bedroom condominiums and two- to three-bedroom penthouses on the Laguna Phuket lagoon, with private rooftop pools on selected units.Owners receive Sanctuary Club membership, with privileges at Banyan Group hotels, RAVA Beach Club and Laguna Golf access, plus a year of complimentary property management.Owners can also opt into Banyan Living, the Group's hospitality-led rental and management platform.To attend, RSVP to info@banyangroupresidences.com or visit go.banyangroupresidences.com/hongkong-showcase Hashtag: #BanyanGroupThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Banyan Group ("Banyan Tree Holdings Limited" or the "Group" – SGX: B58) is an independent, global hospitality company with purpose. The Group prides itself on its pioneering spirit, design-led experiences and commitment to responsible stewardship. Its extensive portfolio spans nearly 130 hotels, resorts and reserves, over 30 branded residences and more than 140 spas and galleries in 28 countries. Comprising 14 hospitality and residential brands, including the flagship brand Banyan Tree, each distinct yet united under the experiential membership programme with Banyan. The founding ethos of "Embracing the Environment, Empowering People" is embodied through the Banyan Global Foundation and Banyan Management Academy. Banyan Group is committed to remaining the leading advocate of sustainable travel, with a focus on regenerative tourism and innovative programmes that elevate the guest experience.Laguna Phuket is Asia's premier integrated resort destination, set against the stunning backdrop of the Andaman Sea. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort features six luxury hotels, an award-winning 18-hole golf course, fine dining, luxury spas, and branded residences. Guests benefit from complimentary shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and access to world-class recreational and wellness facilities.Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of leading hospitality pioneer Banyan Group, listed on the stock exchange of Singapore. With over 35 years of development experience and an impressive portfolio of residential brands to suit different lifestyles and budgets, it is Thailand's leading lifestyle property developer with a strong and increasingly international pipeline of projects. The Group's main residential brands include the flagship luxury Banyan Tree Residences, Angsana Residences, Dhawa Residences, Garrya Residences, Laguna Residences, Cassia Residences, Skypark, Laguna Lakelands, and Bellaguna.News Source: Banyan Group 02/11/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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