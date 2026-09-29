Banyan Group Residences Unveils Ultra-Exclusive Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea at Laguna Phuket



EQS Newswire / 29/09/2026 / 06:00 CET/CEST

A rare collection of just six three-bedroom duplex residences brings yacht-inspired design, private pools and exceptional resort living steps from Bang Tao Beach.

PHUKET, THAILAND –



BTBR Nerea Exterior Pool

"Nerea is a rare opportunity to own a highly limited Banyan Tree branded residence in one of Laguna Phuket's most desirable locations. With only six residences, we've created a truly intimate, private ownership experience," said Stuart Reading, Managing Director, Banyan Group Residences.



"We continue to see strong demand from luxury buyers for high-quality lifestyle assets in Phuket, particularly those combining a recognised brand and professional management," added Reading.



The six residences are arranged across three adjacent buildings between one of Laguna Phuket's lagoons and the Andaman Sea. Upper duplex penthouses include a rooftop terrace with a private pool and roof garden, while the lower duplex residences have a private garden at ground level and a pool on the living terrace.



Each duplex draws on the design of a luxury yacht, with an expansive open-plan living area on the upper floor finished in timber decking and enclosed by full-height glass panels framing lagoon and sea views. The interiors use stone, timber and detailing drawn from Oriental design traditions, creating a refined contemporary aesthetic with subtle Asian influences.



Three bedrooms occupy the lower level of each residence, opening onto private terraces or garden courtyards. Each is equipped with premium appliances and a dedicated home gym, with floor plans from 392 sqm.



Laguna Phuket: An Integrated Resort Setting



Nerea forms part of the Banyan Tree Beach Residences collection within Laguna Phuket, which spans over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons and five kilometres of coastline. Homeowners have access to the resort's facilities, including Laguna Golf Phuket, its spas, diverse dining outlets and the new RAVA Beach Club, with Phuket International Airport around 30 minutes away.



Ownership Privileges & Lifestyle



Owners benefit from 24-hour concierge and property management, plus privileges through The Sanctuary Club and membership of RAVA Beach Club – the largest beach club in Thailand - offering VIP access to facilities, dining privileges, invitations to select events, and complimentary marine sports and workout sessions. Laguna Golf Phuket membership is also included, while the Laguna Advantage programme includes one year of complimentary professional property management, discounts on preschool enrolment, and exclusive medical and wellness benefits.



Owners are automatically enrolled in Banyan Living, Banyan Group's rental platform covering property care, guest servicing and rental distribution, with full flexibility over residence use.

Hashtag: #BanyanGroupResidences #BanyanTreeBeachResidencesNerea #LagunaPhuket

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



About Banyan Group Residences Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of Banyan Group, a hospitality and sustainable development company operating for over 35 years. It has developed residential projects across Thailand and other markets, combining contemporary design with local architectural influences.



Ownership privileges, memberships and services are subject to applicable terms and conditions, availability, programme rules and change from time to time. Rental participation is optional and no rental return is guaranteed.



About Laguna Phuket Laguna Phuket is an integrated resort destination on Phuket's Andaman coast. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort comprises six hotels, an 18-hole golf course, dining outlets, spas, and branded residences.



Guests have access to shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and recreational and wellness facilities. The property division offers residences, apartments, and villas for both residential and investment use.





News Source: Banyan Group Residences

PHUKET, THAILAND – Media OutReach Newswire – 29 September 2026 – Banyan Group Residences has unveiled Banyan Tree Beach Residences Nerea, an exclusive collection of just six three-bedroom duplex residences occupying an exceptional setting between the lagoons of Laguna Phuket and Bang Tao Beach. Conceived as one of the resort's rarest residential offerings, Nerea combines yacht-inspired architecture, private pools and expansive indoor-outdoor living with the services and privileges of Banyan Tree ownership.The six residences are arranged across three adjacent buildings between one of Laguna Phuket's lagoons and the Andaman Sea. Upper duplex penthouses include a rooftop terrace with a private pool and roof garden, while the lower duplex residences have a private garden at ground level and a pool on the living terrace.Each duplex draws on the design of a luxury yacht, with an expansive open-plan living area on the upper floor finished in timber decking and enclosed by full-height glass panels framing lagoon and sea views. The interiors use stone, timber and detailing drawn from Oriental design traditions, creating a refined contemporary aesthetic with subtle Asian influences.Three bedrooms occupy the lower level of each residence, opening onto private terraces or garden courtyards. Each is equipped with premium appliances and a dedicated home gym, with floor plans from 392 sqm.Nerea forms part of the Banyan Tree Beach Residences collection within Laguna Phuket, which spans over 1,000 acres of parkland, lagoons and five kilometres of coastline. Homeowners have access to the resort's facilities, including Laguna Golf Phuket, its spas, diverse dining outlets and the new RAVA Beach Club, with Phuket International Airport around 30 minutes away.Owners benefit from 24-hour concierge and property management, plus privileges through The Sanctuary Club and membership of RAVA Beach Club – the largest beach club in Thailand - offering VIP access to facilities, dining privileges, invitations to select events, and complimentary marine sports and workout sessions. Laguna Golf Phuket membership is also included, while the Laguna Advantage programme includes one year of complimentary professional property management, discounts on preschool enrolment, and exclusive medical and wellness benefits.Owners are automatically enrolled in Banyan Living, Banyan Group's rental platform covering property care, guest servicing and rental distribution, with full flexibility over residence use.Hashtag: #BanyanGroupResidences #BanyanTreeBeachResidencesNerea #LagunaPhuketThe issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.Banyan Group Residences is the property development arm of Banyan Group, a hospitality and sustainable development company operating for over 35 years. It has developed residential projects across Thailand and other markets, combining contemporary design with local architectural influences.Ownership privileges, memberships and services are subject to applicable terms and conditions, availability, programme rules and change from time to time. Rental participation is optional and no rental return is guaranteed.Laguna Phuket is an integrated resort destination on Phuket's Andaman coast. Spanning over 1,000 acres, the resort comprises six hotels, an 18-hole golf course, dining outlets, spas, and branded residences.Guests have access to shuttle services, a cashless payment system, and recreational and wellness facilities. The property division offers residences, apartments, and villas for both residential and investment use.News Source: Banyan Group Residences 29/09/2026 Dissemination of a Financial Press Release, transmitted by EQS News.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



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