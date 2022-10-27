Banza Announces Participation in New Regenerative Farming Verification Program To Help Transform Soil Health Through Chickpeas

The Soil Carbon Initiative allows Banza to scale acres of chickpeas through regenerative management to mitigate climate change and soil erosion

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Banza , the maker of chickpea-based comfort foods, today announced its participation in the Soil Carbon Initiative (SCI), a new program from the nonprofit Green America. Dedicated to the regenerative agriculture transition, SCI incentivizes farmers to improve soil health, biodiversity, climate resiliency, and farm economics. SCI and Banza will work together to quantify the impact chickpeas can have on soil health.

Soil is the foundation of 95% of our food system. Climate change and intensive agriculture have put soil health at risk. Chickpeas, and more generally legumes, play a unique role in restoring soil health. They are one of the only crops able to capture nitrogen from the air and convert it to a usable form in the soil. To be a part of the solution, Banza is committed to transitioning chickpea acres to regenerative practices.

"Our mission is to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans. Beans are nutrient-dense foods that play a key role in restoring soil health, yet 80% of the U.S population isn't eating the USDA recommended amount," said Brian Rudolph, CEO and co-founder of Banza. "We are eager to understand how planting more chickpeas can influence soil health. Our partnership with SCI is an important first step."

"Green America is thrilled to welcome Banza to the Soil Carbon Initiative, the country's first third-party, independently verified, regenerative agriculture program open to any farmer, in any production system," said Alisa Gravitz, CEO of Green America. "We recognize Banza for its commitment to help rebuild soil health, restore the climate and contribute to farm and rural community prosperity. Banza's strategy for using chickpeas, in rotation with other crops, to unlock soil health and improve nutrition for families across the country is truly game-changing."

Banza is dedicated to educating consumers on the positive impact chickpeas can have on their health and the planet in the long-term. To learn more about the initiative, visit soilcarboninitiative.org .

About Banza

Banza makes comfort foods out of chickpeas, including pasta, pizza, rice, and mac & cheese. Since 2014, Banza has been on a mission to inspire people to eat more chickpeas and other beans because of their positive impact on human and environmental health. Today, Banza's chickpea products are available in nearly 21,000 stores nationwide, and it is the fastest-growing pasta brand in the country. For more information about Banza, please visit www.eatbanza.com .

About Soil Carbon Initiative/Green America

Designed with input from over 150 food system stakeholders – from farmers to global food companies to soil and climate scientists – the Soil Carbon Initiative (SCI) is a commitment and verification program for soil and climate health. SCI was created with broad supply chain support in order to be scientifically rigorous yet practical and accessible for all farms and businesses. In March 2022, SCI launched its Go-To-Market Pilots, which are currently underway with a cohort of farmers and companies. SCI is an initiative of Green America, a DC-based nonprofit founded in 1982 with the mission to harness economic power to create a socially just and environmentally sustainable society.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/banza-announces-participation-in-new-regenerative-farming-verification-program-to-help-transform-soil-health-through-chickpeas-301660601.html

SOURCE Banza