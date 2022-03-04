BAPTIST NEIGHBORHOOD HOSPITAL SCHERTZ RECEIVES NATIONAL RECOGNITION FOR EXCELLENCE IN LABORATORY SERVICES

SCHERTZ, Texas, March 4, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Emerus and the Baptist Health System are excited to announce that Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Schertz has been selected as a recipient of the COLA Laboratory Excellence Award, following a rigorous review that took place Feb. 11.

This award signifies the commitment of the Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Schertz laboratory to performing quality patient testing and overall laboratory practices. The Laboratory Excellence Award is achieved by those laboratories that are found to be compliant with all COLA essential and required criteria. COLA is a leading national laboratory accreditor whose program and standards enable clinical laboratories and staff to meet United States Clinical Laboratory Improvement Act (CLIA) and other regulatory requirements.

"The Baptist Neighborhood Hospital Schertz received this distinction for its commitment to patient care and focus on compliance to lab policies that produce accurate and reliable test results," said Vanessa Smith, Chief Operating Officer for Emerus.

Through a mentoring approach using education to improve quality and patient safety, accreditation is given to laboratories that apply the highest standards of quality in day-to-day operations, demonstrate continued accuracy in the performance of proficiency testing, and pass a rigorous on-site laboratory survey.

Emerus, a fast-growing company and the partner of choice for leading health systems across the nation, launched its successful partnership with the Baptist Health System in 2011. The joint venture partnership greatly improved patient access to high-quality healthcare in the Alamo City. In the San Antonio area, Baptist Neighborhood Hospitals are now serving patients in Hausman, Overlook, Westover Hills, Kelly, Shavano Park, Thousand Oaks and Zarzamora, in addition to Schertz.

Emerus is the nation's first, largest and most experienced operator of small-format, neighborhood hospitals. Emerus partners with leading health systems to provide an innovative healthcare delivery model through value-based, capital-efficient hospitals. The Emerus network brings patient-centric acute episodic, inpatient and ambulatory clinical services to communities nationwide. Our hospitals and healthcare facilities help patients by positioning best-in-class provider services in the communities where they live, work and play. More information is available at www.emerus.com

Baptist Neighborhood Hospital is an extension of Baptist Health System's mission to meet the needs of the community by providing hospital-level care to the backyards of residents of the San Antonio area. Specializing in the delivery of compassionate care for emergency, inpatient and hospice medical needs, Baptist Neighborhood Hospital (https://www.baptistneighborhoodhospital.com/) serves citizens of the Alamo City and surrounding areas 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with dedicated, experienced physicians, nursing and clinical staff who are ready to care for patients the way they would want their own families treated.

COLA, Inc. is a physician-directed organization whose purpose is to promote health and safety through accreditation and educational programs. In 1993, COLA was granted deemed status by CMS to provide laboratory accreditation. As a leading laboratory accreditor in the United States, COLA is the only laboratory accreditation provider that operates its accreditation program in accordance with a quality management system certified to ISO 9001:2015. This means we offer our customers a unique, standardized program and staff dedicated to satisfaction and laboratory quality. Our surveyors and technical advisors are guided by a coaching approach and uncomplicated quality engineered processes. Laboratories of all types and sizes are evaluated and mentored to produce accurate test results and meet CLIA regulations.

COLA Inc. is approved by the federal government and sponsored by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Medical Association, and the American College of Physicians.

