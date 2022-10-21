BARÇA AND GRUPO BIMBO®️ JOIN FORCES IN A GLOBAL AGREEMENT TO PROMOTE WOMEN'S SPORTS AND TALENT

BARCELONA, Oct. 20, 2022/PRNewswire/ -- Grupo Bimbo, the world's largest baking company, and FC Barcelona have signed an agreement that makes the global brand BIMBO®️ the Club's Global Partner and the Main Partner of the women's first team. The strategic pillars of this alliance are a commitment to female talent and equality, the promotion of nutrition and healthy lifestyles, and the development of young talent. This is the first time the Mexican company has sponsored a women's football team.

As part of the alliance, both organizations will work towards positively impacting society through the promotion of habits that contribute to improving well-being and building a more sustainable environment.

The official presentation of the agreement took place on Wednesday at the Auditori de la Masia, in an event attended by Juli Guiu, Vice President of Marketing at FC Barcelona. Grupo Bimbo®️ was represented by Alberto Levy, VP of Global Marketing, and Rosa Alabau, Director of Sustainability for Bimbo Global Marketing. Barça's first-team players Alexia Putellas, Jana Fernández and Salma Paralluelo were also present.

As part of the agreement, in addition to being a global partner of the Club and the Main Partner of the women's football team, BIMBO®️ will also collaborate -in order to foster new talent - with La Masia, FC Barcelona's training center, which has become an international benchmark in sports and human education, as well as the Barça Academy, the Club's international schools project.

