CHICAGO, Aug. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Barbara A. Healy, MBA, PMP, CSM is recognized by Continental Who's Who as a as a Leading Professional in the field of Strategic Planning & Development in recognition for her role as the Founding Manager of Healy & O'Loughlin Collaborations, LLC.

Professionally driven, Ms. Healy develops and executes the strategies, tactics, and tools necessary to provide excellent goods and services while managing fiscal responsibilities and developing a high performance team. Wearing multiple hats, Ms. Healy is a Strategic Planning & Development Executive, Alliance Building Collaborator, and an Operations & Business Process Professional. With over 20 years of professional experience in her field, Ms. Healy has served in her current position for over a year. Previously for over 4 years, she served as Senior Vice President of Digital Operations at Tribune Digital/Tribune Publishing. At Tribune, she led print and digital advertising operations including over one hundred company owned and operated websites. Knowledgeable in her field, she has extensive experience in digital services, integrated/direct marketing, advertising operations, pricing, CRM, product development, business process management, project management, and customer service.

Throughout her education and training, Ms. Healy received her Master of Business Administration degree (MBA) from the Keller Graduate School of Management at DeVry University. Continuing her education, Ms. Healy received her Master of Arts (MA) in Corporate Communications from DePaul University.

In order to gain more knowledge and perspective, Ms. Healy became a certified Business Process Management Professional from Villanova University, and she also completed the Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) Advanced Programmatic Program.

To further her professional development, Ms. Healy is an affiliate of the Chicago Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Professional Women, and she is charitable towards the Alzheimer's associations.

In recognition of her professional achievements, the National Association of Professional Women (NAPW) named her a VIP Woman of The Year.

Outside of work, Ms. Healy likes to vacation at Cabo San Lucas.

