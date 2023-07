Barbie Could Be a Blockbuster. Time to Buy Mattel Stock?

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Summer movie season is upon us, and the Barbie movie looks to be one of the top blockbusters of the year.The popular Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) property seems to have all the components of box office hit: star power in the form of leads Margot Robbie as Barbie and Ryan Gosling as Ken, a $100 million budget, and one of the most-recognized toy brands with a decades-long history. Popular toys like Lego and Transformers have spawned blockbuster hits, so it makes sense for Mattel to try to do the same with Barbie.Mattel stock has struggled for years as the company has been plagued by debt and challenges in the retail channel following the 2017 bankruptcy of Toys R Us.Continue reading