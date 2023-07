Barbie Is Winning at the Box Office. Here's Why Mattel Shareholders Could Win Too.

Barbie isn't just a doll anymore. She's now the star of her own movie, and that movie is taking the world by storm. Barbie exploded onto the scene last weekend, scoring the biggest opening of the year. And the movie just flew past the milestone of $500 million at the global box office.Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT), the maker of Barbie, was counting on the project to showcase its new strategy of maximizing the potential of its intellectual property. The company aims to do this by putting its top brands in places beyond the toy aisle. This could be a winning move for Mattel over time -- and for shareholders. Let's find out why.Source: Mattel .Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel