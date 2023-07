Barbie's Got Her Own Movie -- Here's What It Means for Mattel

Barbie, her Dreamhouse, sparkly clothes, and smiling friends are set to shine on the big screen as of this weekend. That's as Barbie, the movie, premieres on July 21.But this isn't a movie the for kids who generally rush through the toy aisle to snatch up the latest Barbie. Instead, rated PG-13, it targets those of us who once were kids -- and hold onto great memories of the always stylish doll.If the movie isn't meant for those who usually play with Barbie dolls, you might have one big question: Will it even have an impact on Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT)? Let's find out what the release of this first live-action Barbie movie means for the toy maker -- and for sales of the world's No. 1 doll.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel