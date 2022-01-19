Barchart Names Mike Driscoll as Head of Commodity Sales

CHICAGO, Jan. 19, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barchart, a leading provider of data, tools, and software to the global commodity industry, announced Mike Driscoll has been named Head of Commodity Sales. Driscoll will be responsible for driving sales across Barchart's workflow and digital solutions for commodity businesses , including cmdtyView, Marketplace, ERP integrations, eSignature for commodity transactions and automated solutions for commodity hedging.

"I am thrilled for the opportunity to join Barchart and help build upon the success the commodity team has had bringing technology solutions to agribusinesses. Barchart has an excellent reputation of bringing efficient and innovative solutions to the commodity industry," said Driscoll. "I look forward to furthering our enterprise solutions which bring operational efficiencies to merchandising teams and technology solutions to agribusinesses to better engage with their growers."

"Mike has an outstanding background within the commodity industry and we are excited to welcome him on board to lead our commodity sales team," said Barchart CEO Mark Haraburda. "Mike's knowledge and expertise of the market, merchandising workflows and agribusinesses will help us bring additional value and innovation to the industry. In addition, we are completing more integrations between our platforms and third-parties than ever before and Mike's leadership in this area will help us implement the best solutions for our clients."

Driscoll has over 23 years of experience in agriculture technology, starting with his 17-year career at DTN. Most recently Driscoll served as a Sales Executive for EFC Systems where he provided ERP and Digital Agronomy Solutions to Ag Retailers.

About Barchart

Barchart is a leading provider of market data and services to the global financial, media, and commodity industries. Our diversified client base trusts Barchart's innovative Solutions across data, software, and technology to power their operation from front to back office, while our Media brands enable financial and commodity professionals to make decisions through web content, news, and publications. For more information, please visit www.barchart.com/solutions .

