Barclaycard change could mean much higher interest for some customers

Credit card holders who make minimum repayments warned they could be in debt for years longerSome Barclaycard customers who only make the minimum repayment each month will take an extra decade to clear their debt and pay hundreds of pounds in extra interest after the credit card provider changed its terms.Barclaycard – thought to be the UK’s biggest credit card provider – has written to customers telling them it is cutting their minimum payments to give them “more flexibility”. Continue reading... Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei TheGuardian Zum vollständigen Artikel