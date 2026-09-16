BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
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16.09.2026 08:00:12
Barclaycard sent me a bill for someone else’s account
It told me a year ago I had applied for a credit card – now it is it telling me my payment is overdue
A year ago I got an email from Barclaycard stating that my “application was successful” for a credit card. I had made no such application. I immediately reported this to Barclaycard. More emails arrived and I made repeated phone calls to customer service.
I was assured it was a simple typo rather than fraud, and that my email address would be removed. However, I’m now receiving notifications that the latest account payment is overdue.Continue reading...
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|BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs
|41,20
|-0,72%