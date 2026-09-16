BILL Holdings Aktie

BILL Holdings für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000

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16.09.2026 08:00:12

Barclaycard sent me a bill for someone else’s account

It told me a year ago I had applied for a credit card – now it is it telling me my payment is overdue

A year ago I got an email from Barclaycard stating that my “application was successful” for a credit card. I had made no such application. I immediately reported this to Barclaycard. More emails arrived and I made repeated phone calls to customer service.

I was assured it was a simple typo rather than fraud, and that my email address would be removed. However, I’m now receiving notifications that the latest account payment is overdue.

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BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs 41,20 -0,72% BILL Holdings Inc Registered Shs

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