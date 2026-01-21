Barclays Bank Ireland To Redomicile Its Headquarters To Paris, France

(RTTNews) - Barclays Bank Ireland PLC, a division of Barclays PLC (BCS), Wednesday announced that it has initiated formal legal and regulatory processes to redomicile its headquarters from Dublin, Ireland, to Paris, France.

The move aims to enhance oversight and governance by aligning the decision-making process more closely with the majority of Barclays' Investment Banking operations in Continental Europe.

The transition is expected to be completed by the end of 2026, with the relocation of Barclays Europe SE's headquarters from Dublin to Paris finalized in the first half of 2027.

In the pre-market hours, BCS is trading at $25.46, down 0.64 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.