01.05.2023 08:00:28
Barclays bank put my £350,000 out of reach after Brexit changes
I am out of work and need it but my account here in Spain was shut downI have had a Barclays bank account for 40 years, but in December, when I tried to transfer money to my account here in Spain, I was unable to access it.I discovered that, after Brexit, it had been closed by the bank. Barclays says it wrote to tell me this would happen, but I did not receive the letter. Continue reading...
