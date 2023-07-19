|
19.07.2023 08:00:42
Barclays cut my expat mother off from vital care home funds
She is living with dementia and found the bank’s demand for a signed letter very stressfulI hold lasting power of attorney (LPA) and manage the finances for my 85-year-old mother, who lives with dementia in a Spanish care home. For the last seven months we have been unable to access her money to pay her care home fees, because Barclays has suspended her account.I became aware of this last December after receiving an error message when trying to log on. When I rang I was told the account was dormant. I visited a branch with my LPA documents and was told that the account could not be reinstated and that I would need a signed letter from my mother before the funds could be transferred. I don’t believe Barclays had any right to insist on this, but with more than £450,000 locked in the account I had to comply. Continue reading...
Analysen zu Barclays plc
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Barclays PLC ADR Cert. Deposito Arg. Repr. 0.1666 ADRs
|4 586,50
|0,54%
|Barclays plc
|1,90
|-0,31%
|Barclays PLCShs American Deposit.Receipts Repr.4 Shs
|8,44
|-0,94%
