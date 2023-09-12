Barclays To Lay Off Around 450 Employees

(RTTNews) - Unite, the British workers union that represents workers at Barclays (BARC.L), said on Tuesday that the bank was cutting around 450 staff.

The Unite trade union said its members were informed by the bank of the decision.

Unite branded the decision "unnecessary and unjustified" which will leave staff gravely concerned about their job security and livelihoods. Unite national officer Dominic Hook said: "How can a profitable finance organisation such as Barclays slash over 450 staff amid a cost-of-living crisis? This isn't an organisation struggling to survive, this bank is making billions of pounds of profits. If these plans for compulsory redundancy are implemented then hundreds of families will lose their livelihoods and face financial hardship because of a management decision which is both unnecessary and unjustified."

"The staff losing their jobs are not highly paid rich City bankers but those earning modest salaries within Barclays. These employees worked throughout the Covid pandemic to help to deliver the highest customer service to Barclays customers. These workers deserve better."

Meanwhile, Barclays said, "We continue to review and adapt our operations based on the ways customers are choosing to interact with us. We are committed to supporting colleagues through this change, working closely with Unite."

Unite said it will be meeting the Barclays Chief Executive to press for a guarantee of no compulsory job losses at the bank.