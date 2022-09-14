Barco® Uniforms Launches Skechers® By Barco Limited Edition Capsule Collection in Honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month

Leading Healthcare Apparel Brand Supports Healthcare Workers and Those They Serve This October 2022 & Beyond

LOS ANGELES, Sept. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barco® Uniforms , a recognized leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, today unveiled a Skechers® by Barco limited-edition capsule collection in honor of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, October 2022. In partnership with Skechers®, the two brands have come together with a fashion-forward line designed to inspire hope and support of those affected.

"Since our inception, Barco has been committed to supporting healthcare professionals by innovating with the purpose of helping to make their lives better," said Ron Wagenseil, Barco Uniforms CEO. "Through this collaboration with our friend and partner Skechers, we hope to show our healthcare workers and the patients they serve that not only will Barco always be there to lend our support, but also that we are in this together."

In their continued effort to give back, beginning this month through October 31st Barco Uniforms will donate 10% of all wholesale orders from the collection to leading nonprofit organization, Susan G Komen®. The world's largest nonprofit source of funding for the fight against breast cancer, Susan G. Komen, leads in investing in groundbreaking research, community health outreach, advocacy and programs in more than 60 countries.

"We are excited to offer this limited-edition collection as part of the Skechers by Barco collection," said Kerry McLeod, Barco Uniforms CMO. "As long-time supporters of our healthcare workers, we hope this collection highlights the ongoing support that Skechers and Barco will continue to provide to this incredible community in the fight against breast cancer."

Designed with eco-friendly fabric, comprised of seven recycled bottles in each garment, this sustainable material features 4-way stretch and moisture-wicking technology for optimal comfort and style all day long. Staying true to Skechers by Barco's bold, vibrant, and warm aesthetic, the five-piece collection features three styles for women and two styles for men, in a limited-edition fashion color, Wild Pink, that is sure to brighten up any day.

The women's offerings include classic V-neck scrub top, on-trend jogger, and a warm-up to round out the look. The men's line also includes a classic V-neck scrub top and jogger combination that brings comfort and color to the perfect work look.

The Skechers by Barco limited-edition capsule collection is now available online only at select retail partners and on SkechersbyBarco.com with inclusive sizing to fit all bodies ranging from XXS – 5XL, retailing for $20-$31. To keep up with the latest from Barco Uniforms please visit BarcoMade.com and follow @barcomade on Instagram and @barcouniforms on Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and LinkedIn.

About Barco® Uniforms

Founded in 1929, Barco® Uniforms is a leader of design innovation in the premium professional apparel industry, offering award-winning premium uniforms that elevate and honor the individuals in the healthcare, enterprise, and food service industries. With a robust portfolio of products across the company, Grey's Anatomy™ by Barco, Barco® One, Skechers™ by Barco and Barco Unify™ brands, Barco® Uniforms' designs are more custom rather than cookie-cutter. Each garment is made with the same craftsmanship and durability that made the initial designs so iconic. Barco® Uniforms is headquartered in Los Angeles with approximately 250+ local employees across multiple disciplines including design, product development, marketing, sales, supply chain, and distribution. To continue celebrating nurses, Barco's NightingalesSM Foundation, founded in 2008 helps children around the world and highlights the stories of healthcare workers that are making a difference. For more information, visit www.barcomade.com and follow the company on Instagram at @barcomade and @barcouniforms on Facebook , LinkedIn , Twitter , YouTube .

About Skechers USA, Inc.

Skechers USA, Inc. (NYSE: SKX), The Comfort Technology Company™, based in Southern California, designs, develops and markets a diverse range of lifestyle and performance footwear, apparel and accessories for men, women and children. The Company's collections are available in over 180 countries and territories through department and specialty stores, and direct to consumers through digital stores and 4,355 Company- and third-party-owned physical retail stores. The Company manages its international business through a network of wholly-owned subsidiaries, joint venture partners, and distributors. For more information, please visit about.skechers.com and follow us on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, and TikTok.

