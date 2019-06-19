Bardy Diagnostics™ Selected as One of 50 Leading Startups in the 2019 MedTech Innovator Showcase Program

SEATTLE, June 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Bardy Diagnostics, Inc., ("BardyDx"), a leading provider of ambulatory cardiac monitoring technologies and custom data solutions, announced that MedTech Innovator, the premier nonprofit startup accelerator in the medical technology industry, has selected BardyDx to participate in the organization's 2019 Showcase program, featuring the most promising medical technologies from around the globe. BardyDx was chosen for its innovative advancements in cardiac monitoring by delivering industry-leading diagnostic accuracy with the Carnation Ambulatory Monitor ("CAM™"), the industry's only P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac patch monitor and arrhythmia detection device.

The program commences today in San Francisco, where the leadership teams from its 50 startups will gather for the annual MedTech Innovator Summit. During this two-day exclusive event, innovators from early to later-stage startups will collaborate with MedTech Innovator's corporate partners to find solutions to common challenges and mechanisms to accelerate their technologies. All 50 companies will then present in a Showcase and partnering meetings with executives and investors on June 21 at the Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's 27th Annual Medical Device Conference in San Francisco. The program culminates September 23-25 in Boston, where all companies will present in Showcase panels and gain access to exclusive partnering and roundtables at The MedTech Conference, powered by AdvaMed.

"We are thrilled to be included in this distinguished cohort of innovating companies developing cutting-edge and disruptive technologies in MedTech," said Ken Nelson, BardyDx Chief Commercial Officer. "We look forward to working with MedTech Innovator and receiving unparalleled visibility and invaluable access to its network of investors, providers, payers, and industry stakeholders through this highly selective program."

From an initial applicant pool of over 800 applicants spanning 34 countries, BardyDx was chosen among 150 best-in-class medical device, diagnostic, and digital health companies to participate at one of the six regional qualifying MedTech Innovator Pitch Events held in March. BardyDx was selected as part of the 50 advancing innovators from the qualifying round to the Showcase program.

"We take great pride in bringing the world's best medtech ecosystem together with standout entrepreneurs to provide them with the resources and connections needed to bring their transformative technologies to patients," said Paul Grand, CEO of MedTech Innovator.

This distinction adds to the growing market recognition of the innovative P-wave centric CAM patch. Recently, BardyDx was named both the winner of the 2019 MedTech Breakthrough Award for Best New Diagnostic Technology and the winner of the 2019 Frost & Sullivan Award for Technology Innovation in Remote Cardiac Monitoring. Also, BardyDx was recently named the winner of the Impact Pediatric Health Competition hosted by the nation's leading pediatric healthcare institutions at SXSW 2019 for the CAM's unique pediatric-friendly design and potential to address significant unmet needs in pediatric healthcare. In addition, BardyDx was also selected as the winner of the 2018 Fierce Innovation Life Sciences Award for Medical Device Innovation from the leading industry publisher of FierceBiotech & FiercePharma.

The full list of the 2019 MedTech Innovator Top 50 Showcase & Accelerator Companies can be found here.

About MedTech Innovator:

MedTech Innovator is the medical technology industry's nonprofit global competition and accelerator for innovative medical device, digital health, and diagnostic companies. Its mission is to improve the lives of patients by accelerating the growth of companies that are transforming the healthcare system. MedTech Innovator is the largest platform of its kind, providing participants with broad exposure and mentorship from the leading players in the MedTech industry. Additional information can be found at https://medtechinnovator.org/.

About Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati's Medical Device Conference:



Wilson Sonsini Goodrich & Rosati, the premier provider of legal services to technology, life sciences, medical and growth enterprises worldwide, will host its 27th Annual Medical Device Conference on June 21. This year's Conference will focus on understanding the challenges facing the MedTech start-up today, and the strategies that are emerging to respond to these challenges, presented by industry CEOs, venture capitalists, industry strategists, investment bankers, and market analysts. For more information, please visit https://mdc.wsgrevents.com.

About Bardy Diagnostics:

Bardy Diagnostics, Inc. is an innovator in digital health and remote patient monitoring, with a focus on providing the most diagnostically-accurate and patient-friendly cardiac patch monitors to the industry. The company's CAM patch is a non-invasive, P-wave centric™ ambulatory cardiac monitor and arrhythmia detection device that is designed to improve patient compliance for adults and children through its lifestyle-enabling form factor. Designed to be worn comfortably and discreetly, the female-friendly, hourglass-shaped CAM patch is placed on the center of the chest, directly over the heart. The proprietary technology of the CAM patch provides optimal detection and clear recording of the often difficult-to-detect P-wave, the signal of the ECG waveform that is essential for accurate arrhythmia diagnosis and the determination of appropriate medical or procedural intervention. For more information, please visit www.bardydx.com.

