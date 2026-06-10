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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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10.06.2026 16:15:00
Bargain Hunters: These 3 Dividend Stocks Recently Hit New 52-Week Lows
Dividend stocks that have fallen to 52-week lows can be enticing options to buy. When share prices drop, that means the yield you're collecting rises, since it means it costs less to acquire a piece of the business, and thus, the dividend income represents a greater proportion of the money you invest. Plus, at a lower price, there's the potential to profit from a rise in price should the stock rally in the future.Three dividend stocks that recently hit new lows that you may want to consider buying today include McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Unilever (NYSE: UL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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