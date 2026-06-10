Hit Aktie

Hit für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
10.06.2026 16:15:00

Bargain Hunters: These 3 Dividend Stocks Recently Hit New 52-Week Lows

Dividend stocks that have fallen to 52-week lows can be enticing options to buy. When share prices drop, that means the yield you're collecting rises, since it means it costs less to acquire a piece of the business, and thus, the dividend income represents a greater proportion of the money you invest. Plus, at a lower price, there's the potential to profit from a rise in price should the stock rally in the future.Three dividend stocks that recently hit new lows that you may want to consider buying today include McDonald's (NYSE: MCD), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Unilever (NYSE: UL).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Hit Co.,Ltd. Registered Shs

mehr Nachrichten