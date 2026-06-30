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WKN DE: A41AF5 / ISIN: JP3791960002
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30.06.2026 21:04:19
Bargain Hunters: These 3 High-Yielding Stocks Recently Hit New 52-Week Lows
Buying quality dividend stocks when they're low can be a great move. Low prices mean high yields, and that can allow you to secure some larger-than-normal payouts, helping you to get the most bang for your buck in terms of dividend income.Three stocks that offer high yields and which recently hit new 52-week lows that you may want to consider for your portfolio today include Sanofi (NASDAQ: SNY), AT&T (NYSE: T), and Vici Properties (NYSE: VICI).Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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