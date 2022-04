Bargain-Hunting: 2 Blue-Chip Tech Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The S&P 500 Information Technology index is down nearly 14% from its high. That steep decline reflects Wall Street's uncertainty regarding the future of the economy. Many investors are worried that, with inflation at a 40-year high and geopolitical conflict threatening to push prices even higher, the Federal Reserve will tighten its monetary policy too quickly, sparking a recession.The situation is undoubtedly complex, and a recession is certainly possible in the coming months. But unless you have a crystal ball that can predict the beginning and end of that downturn, your best bet is to buy and hold through the ups and downs. Missing just a few good days in the market can dramatically affect your long-term returns.With that in mind, let's see why now is a good time to invest in beaten-down blue-chip companies Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) and Adobe (NASDAQ: ADBE). Continue reading