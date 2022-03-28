|
28.03.2022 15:37:56
Bargain Hunting: 2 Top Growth Stocks to Buy Right Now
Throughout the pandemic, investors were quick to put money into the market, and many popular growth stocks reached absurdly rich valuations. But that narrative is starting to shift. Rampant inflation is likely to drive a deceleration in business and consumer spending, and investors are worried about the negative repercussions for corporate revenue and profit growth.As a result, many stocks have sold off sharply in recent months. Of course, no one likes to lose money, but there is some good news here. With prices falling, many of those richly valued growth stocks are priced more attractively now. Some of them even look like bargains.Here are two great examples.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!