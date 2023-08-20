|
20.08.2023 11:03:00
Bargain Hunting for Artificial Intelligence (AI) Stocks: Down 56%, Upstart Might Be a Buy
Artificial intelligence (AI) is a buzzword applied to too many companies. But Upstart's (NASDAQ: UPST) future is heavily tied to AI and whether its AI-powered credit platform can really deliver better results. In this video, Motley Fool contributor Jason Hall takes a closer look at the company's latest results, its prospects, and how investors should approach owning the stock.*Stock prices used were from the afternoon of Aug. 16, 2023. The video was published on Aug. 20, 2023.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
