Bargain Hunting in 2023: A Sneaky EV Stock to Buy on the Dip

Electric vehicle production is set to skyrocket. And while auto stocks and many EV start-ups haven't turned out to be great investments, the companies supplying the carmakers have long been very profitable. In this video, Motley Fool contributors Jason Hall and Tyler Crowe make the case for Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE: CLF), a vertically integrated iron and steel producer that has become one of the largest suppliers of steel and steel components to the automotive industry. *Stock prices used were from the morning of Sept. 8, 2023. The video was published on Sept. 15, 2023.