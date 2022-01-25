Bargain Hunting Likely To Lift South Korea Shares

(RTTNews) - The South Korea stock market has moved lower in back-to-back sessions, tumbling more than 70 points or 2.5 percent along the way. Now at a 13-month closing low, the KOSPI rests just above the 2,790-point plateau although it's due for support on Tuesday.

The global forecast for the Asian markets is mixed to higher, with bargain hunting expected after recent heavy losses. The European markets were sharply lower and the U.S. bourses moved higher and the Asian markets figure to follow the latter lead.

The KOSPI finished sharply lower on Monday following losses from the financial shares, technology stocks and industrials.

For the day, the index tanked 42.29 points or 1.49 percent to finish at 2,792.00 after trading between 2,780.68 and 2,828.11. Volume was 468 million shares worth 9.2 trillion won. There were 817 decliners and 86 gainers.

Among the actives, Shinhan Financial surrendered 2.29 percent, while KB Financial tanked 2.49 percent, Hana Financial tumbled 2.63 percent, Samsung Electronics lost 0.66 percent, LG Electronics rose 0.37 percent, Naver retreated 1.35 percent, LG Chem plunged 3.31 percent, Lotte Chemical dropped 2.13 percent, S-Oil added 0.34 percent, SK Innovation slumped 1.79 percent, POSCO sank 2.66 percent, SK Telecom declined 1.75 percent, KEPCO skidded 1.18 percent, Hyundai Motor declined 1.50 percent, Kia Motors lost 1.37 percent and SK Hynix was unchanged.

The lead from Wall Street ends up being positive as a late rally erased the deep losses that otherwise permeated the session.

The Dow climbed 99.13 points or 0.29 percent to finish at 34,364.50, while the NASDAQ gained 86.21 points or 0.63 percent to close at 13,855.13 and the S&P 500 rose 12.19 points or 0.28 percent to end at 4,410.13.

The stunning turnaround came as traders went bargain hunting following recent weakness on Wall Street, with some analysts describing the sell-off as overdone.

Concerns about tightening monetary policy continued to weigh on the markets early in the session ahead of this week's Federal Reserve meeting.

The Fed is scheduled to begin a two-day meeting later today, with the latest monetary policy decision due Wednesday afternoon. While the Fed is likely to leave interest rates unchanged, the accompanying statement could hint at the first rate hike as early as the next meeting in March.

Crude oil prices plunged sharply Monday amid rising fears the Federal Reserve might resort to aggressive monetary tightening. A firm dollar also weighed on oil prices on rising tensions between Russia and the West over Ukraine. West Texas Intermediate Crude oil futures for March dropped $1.83 or 2.2 percent at $83.31 a barrel.