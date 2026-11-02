Bargain Hunting May Contribute To Initial Rebound On Wall Street

(RTTNews) - The major U.S. index futures are currently pointing to a higher open on Monday, with stocks likely to regain ground following the nosedive seen late last week.

The upward momentum on Wall Street comes as traders may look to pick up stocks at relatively reduced levels following the recent sell-off.

The tech-heavy Nasdaq plunged to a three-month closing low last Friday, while the S&P 500 slumped to its lowest closing level in well over a month.

A sharp pullback by the price of crude oil may also generate early buying interest, with U.S. crude oil futures plummeting back below $100 a barrel.

The steep drop in the price of crude oil comes amid renewed optimism about a potential diplomatic solution to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East.

Over the weekend, Secretary of State Marco Rubio said President Donald Trump would like to resolve the U.S.-Iran war "diplomatically."

"What the president expresses to you is incredible confidence that if we needed to do something militarily, we would have the ability to do it, and we really we have everything we need to be successful," Rubio said. "But we would prefer to do it peacefully."

Ongoing discussions involving Iranian officials and Qatari mediators have also raised hopes of possible breakthrough that could ease supply concerns and improve the outlook for global energy markets.

However, overall trading activity may be somewhat subdued ahead of the release of earnings news from tech giants Apple (APPL) and Advanced Micro Devices (AMD).

"Apple's results will be particularly interesting because of its relatively limited exposure to large-scale AI infrastructure spending compared with its peers," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com.

She added, "Strong results could help stabilize the Nasdaq, but disappointing guidance could quickly undermine this morning's tentative recovery."

Uncertainty about the outcome of the U.S. midterm elections on Tuesday may also keep some traders on the sidelines.

After moving sharply lower early in the session, stocks saw even further downside over the course of the trading day on Friday. The major averages all moved notably lower, with the tech-heavy Nasdaq once again posting a particularly steep loss.

The major regained some ground going into the end of the day but remained sharply lower. The Nasdaq plunged 747.73 points or 2.9 percent to 25,437.00, the S&P 500 tumbled 140.32 points or 1.8 percent to 7,580.07 and the Dow slumped 572.25 points or 1.1 percent to 51,770.31.

With the pullback seen over the past two sessions, the major averages all moved to the downside for the week. The Nasdaq dove by 2 percent, the Dow slid by 0.9 percent and the S&P 500 fell by 0.6 percent.

The Nasdaq plunged to its lowest closing level in three months amid continued weakness among technology stocks due to renewed concerns about the artificial intelligence trade.

Intel (INTC) helped lead the tech sector lower, with the semiconductor giant plummeting by nearly 29 percent to a six-month closing low.

The nosedive by Intel came after the company reported better than expected third quarter earnings but provided disappointing fourth quarter guidance.

Shares of Amazon (AMZN) also slumped by 1.4 percent after the online retail giant reported third quarter earnings and revenues that missed analyst estimates as well as negative free cash flow.

"The message from investors is becoming clearer: strong AI demand is no longer enough on its own," said Daniela Hathorn, Senior Market Analyst at Capital.com. "Companies need to demonstrate that substantial capital expenditure is translating into sustainable revenue growth, margins and free cash flow."

She added, "This could remain a significant headwind for the Nasdaq, particularly given the concentration of market gains in a handful of technology companies."

Negative sentiment was also generated in reaction to a significant rebound by the price of crude oil amid supply concerns due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East

On the other hand, energy stocks benefitted from the jump in crude oil prices, with Chevron (CVX) and Exxon Mobil (XOM) posting strong gains after reporting skyrocketing third quarter profits.

Computer hardware stocks saw significant weakness amid the broader tech sell-off, dragging the NYSE Arca Computer Hardware Index down by 7.6 percent to its lowest closing level in almost three months.

Semiconductor and networking stocks also showed substantial moves to the downside, with the Philadelphia Semiconductor Index and the NYSE Arca Networking Index plunging by 7.2 percent and 5.2 percent, respectively.

Gold stocks also moved sharply lower along with the price of the precious metal, resulting in a 5.6 percent nosedive by the NYSE Arca Gold Bugs Index.

Airline, brokerage and software stocks also saw considerable weakness, while pharmaceutical and energy stocks bucked the downtrend.

Commodity, Currency Markets

crude oil futures are plummeting $4.35 to $99.77 a barrel after surging $2.12 to $104.12 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after plunging $132.50 to $3,898.90 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are climbing $21.90 to $3,920.80 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 157.79 yen versus the 157.53 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $1.1224 compared to last Friday's $1.1158.

Asia

Asian stocks ended mixed on Monday amid growing concerns about massive AI spending. Asia's factory growth continued to expand in October, but growth slowed in major chip exporters, private surveys showed earlier today.

Following Intel's nearly 29 percent plunge on Friday, its worst one-day drop in decades, investors looked ahead to upcoming earnings from Apple, AMD and Palantir for further direction.

The U.S. dollar struggled for direction ahead of this week's U.S. midterm elections that will determine control of Congress.

The euro languished near a 17-month low after Fitch lowered France's sovereign rating outlook from "stable" to "negative."

Gold traded up nearly 1 percent at $3,904 an ounce after plummeting 3.7 percent in the previous session to hit a one-year low. The precious metal slumped 6.8 percent last month, marking its worst October performance since 2008.

Brent crude futures fell nearly 3 percent toward $110 a barrel after climbing 13.6 percent in October.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Dubuque, lowa, U.S. Donald Trump has renewed his threat to strike Iran but claimed that U.S. military action had destroyed Iran's nuclear capabilities and the conflict would end soon.

In a report published on November 1, Radio Free Europe quoted Trump as saying that the United States still needed to deal with one or two Iranian targets.

However, Secretary of State Marco Rubio stated that Trump prefers a diplomatic resolution to the U.S.-Israeli conflict with Iran, raising hopes of a settlement and easing concerns about further energy supply disruptions.

Ongoing discussions involving Iranian officials and Qatari mediators have also raised hopes of possible breakthrough that could ease supply concerns and improve the outlook for global energy markets.

China's Shanghai Composite Index jumped 1.1 percent to 3,638.03 after state-owned banks reported their fastest quarterly profit growth in several years.

Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index rose 0.4 percent to 23,393.32 as traders waited for earnings from Apple to provide some relief from AI capex concerns.

Investors shrugged off the results of a private survey that showed Chinese factory activity expanded at a slower pace for the first time since July. According to the official gauge, manufacturing activity returned to contraction in October.

Japanese markets ended slightly lower following Wall Street's technology sell-off on Friday. The Nikkei 225 Index dropped 0.3 percent to 63,081.66, while the broader Topix Index settled 0.9 percent lower at 3,930.38.

Kioxia Holdings plummeted 15.8 percent after the memory maker issued a cautious outlook, raising concerns that the explosive growth driven by artificial intelligence may be levelling off. In contrast, Tokyo Electron and Panasonic both jumped over 5 percent after upbeat profit forecasts.

The yen was broadly lower after Finance Minister Satsuki Katayama said authorities are prepared to respond against disorderly currency moves.

Seoul stocks reversed course to end sharply higher, buoyed by institutional buying and a rebound in semiconductor stocks as data showed South Korean exports surged 93.7 percent year-on-year to a record $115.3 billion in October.

The Kospi Index rallied 2.2 percent to 5,859.08. SK Square soared 5.9 percent, SK Hynix climbed 3.8 percent and Samsung Electronics rose 1.8 percent despite a rout in U.S. semiconductor stocks on Friday.

Australian markets ended lower ahead of an expected 25-bps interest rate hike at the RBA's Nov 2-3 meeting, which would be the fifth hike this year. The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6 percent to 8,856.50, dragged down by miners. The broader All Ordinaries Index ended down 0.5 percent at 8,977.20.

Across the Tasman, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX-50 Index slid 0.7 percent to 13,698.63, snapping a three-day winning streak.

Europe

European stocks have struggled for direction on Monday after Fitch warned that France's debt outlook is worsening, expressing doubts about the country's ability to sustainably restore its public finances after the 2027 presidential election.

Investors were also reacting to data that showed Germany's retail sales declined unexpectedly in September.

Retail sales dropped 2.0 percent on a monthly basis in September, in contrast to the 1.2 percent increase seen in August, Destatis said.

Sales were forecast to grow 0.4 percent. On a yearly basis, the decline in retail sales deepened to 2.3 percent from 0.3 percent in the prior month.

While the French CAC 40 Index is up by 0.1 percent, the German DAX Index and the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In corporate news, Alstom shares have nosedived. The French train maker cut its profit and cash flow forecasts for the second time since April and also revised down its sales forecast for the 12 months to March to between 2 percent and 4 percent, from about 5 percent previously.

Energy stocks such as BP Plc, Shell and TotalEnergies are also moving lower as oil prices fell more than 3 percent following reports that U.S. President Donald Trump wants to give diplomacy with Iran more time before resuming strikes.

Meanwhile, German healthcare group Fresenius has jumped after signing an exclusive biosimilars development agreement with China's WuXi Biologics.

FirstGroup has also surged. The U.K. bus and rail operator has agreed to sell five West Yorkshire depots and 330 buses to the regional transport authority for £109m and won two bus franchise contracts that are expected to generate around £40m of annual revenue.

U.S. Economic News

The Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of October at 10 am ET.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to inch up to 54.6 in October after edging down to 54.5 in September, with a reading above 50 indicating growth.

Also at 10 am ET, the Commerce Department is due to release its report on construction spending in the month of September. Construction spending is expected to rise by 0.4 percent in September after climbing by 0.9 percent in August.

Chicago Federal Reserve President Austan Goolsbee is scheduled to moderate a discussion before the Financial Markets Group Fall Conference at 11:15 am ET.