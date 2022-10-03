(RTTNews) - Following a dismal September, stocks may move back to the upside on the first trading day of October on Monday. The major index futures are currently pointing to a higher open for the markets, with the Dow futures up by 222 points.

Bargain hunting may contribute to initial strength on Wall Street after stocks tumbled to their lowest levels since late 2020 in the previous session.

Early trading activity may be somewhat subdued, however, as traders look ahead to the release of the Labor Department's closely watched monthly jobs report on Friday.

Shortly after the start of trading, the Institute for Supply Management is scheduled to release its report on manufacturing activity in the month of September.

The ISM's manufacturing PMI is expected to edge down to 52.2 in September from 52.8 in August, although a reading above 50 would still indicate growth.

The Commerce Department is also due to release its report on construction spending in the month of August. Construction spending is expected to dip by 0.3 percent.

Stocks fluctuated in morning trading on Friday before once again coming under pressure over the course of the afternoon. The major averages extended the sharp pullback seen on Thursday, ending the session at their lowest closing levels since late 2020.

The major averages saw further downside going into the close, ending the session just off their worst levels of the day. The Dow plunged 500.10 points or 1.7 percent to 28,725.51, the Nasdaq tumbled 161.89 points or 1.5 percent to 10,575.62 and the S&P 500 slumped 54.85 points or 1.5 percent to 3,585.62.

For the week, the Nasdaq dove by 2.7 percent, while the Dow and the S&P 500 both plunged by 2.9 percent. The major averages also posted steep losses for the month and the quarter.

In overseas trading, stock markets across the Asia-Pacific region turned in a mixed performance amid light holiday trading. Japan's Nikkei 225 Index jumped by 1.1 percent, while Hong Kong's Hang Seng Index slid by 0.8 percent.

Meanwhile, the major European markets have all moved to the downside on the day. While the U.K.'s FTSE 100 Index has fallen by 0.5 percent, the French CAC 40 Index and the German DAX Index are both down by 0.2 percent.

In commodities trading, crude oil futures are surging $3.95 to $83.44 a barrel after slumping $1.74 to $79.49 a barrel last Friday. Meanwhile, after inching up $3.40 to $1,672 an ounce in the previous session, gold futures are rising $5.60 to $1,677.60 an ounce.

On the currency front, the U.S. dollar is trading at 144.90 yen versus the 144.74 yen it fetched at the close of New York trading on Friday. Against the euro, the dollar is trading at $0.9764 compared to last Friday's $0.9802.