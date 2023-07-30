|
Bargain Hunting With $1,000? Consider These 3 Dividend Stocks
In recent months, the stock market has rallied sharply on optimism that the economy can experience a soft landing. The S&P 500 is less than 5% below its all-time high after being down more than 20% from its peak.While that rally means there are fewer bargains these days, value-conscious investors still have some compelling opportunities. Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE: EPD), Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) (NYSE: BEPC), and Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI) stand out to a few Fool.com contributors as bargains. Their lower valuations are a big reason they offer such attractive dividend yields. Here's why they believe that makes them great places to invest $1,000 right now.Reuben Gregg Brewer (Enterprise Products Partners): The 7.3% distribution yield on offer from Enterprise Products Partners today is on the high side of the midstream master limited partnership's (MLP's) historical yield range. That suggests the stock is relatively cheap right now, especially compared to 2015, when the yield was closer to 4%.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
