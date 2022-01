Bargain Shopping? 2 Top Cathie Wood Stocks to Buy Now

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The tech sector has been crushed over the past three months, and in 2022 especially. The tech-heavy Nasdaq index is down 12% year to date, and many funds that invest heavily in the technology sector have tumbled even more. Cathie Wood's ARK Innovation (NYSEMKT: ARKK) exchange-traded fund (ETF) has fallen over 25% so far this year and is more than 55% off its all-time high. While Wood and ARK Invest's performance have been poor in recent months, the Innovation ETF has still done quite well overall. Since its inception in 2014, the fund has provided a 250% return, far outpacing the broad market. ARK Invest and Wood have a strong track record, which is why it might benefit investors to see what stocks she's buying during this decline.Wood has added a lot of UiPath (NYSE: PATH) and Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) since the start of the year -- here's the case for digging into these two stocks. Continue reading