Barings BDC Names New CEO, CFO, COO, Effective Sept. 1; Eric Lloyd Named Executive Chairman

(RTTNews) - Investment company Barings BDC, Inc. (BBDC) announced Wednesday various promotions in the Management Board, including to the role of Chief Executive Officer, as Eric Lloyd has been named Executive Chairman of the Board of Directors. The promotions will be effective September 1.

Lloyd has served as Chairman since 2021 and Chief Executive Officer and Director since 2018.

The company has now promoted Jonathan Bock, currently Chief Financial Officer, to Chief Executive Officer, succeeding Lloyd. Bock has served as CFO since 2018.

Further, Jonathan Landsberg has been promoted to CFO of Barings BDC, where he has served as Treasurer and Head of Investor Relations.

Elizabeth Murray is now named as Chief Operating Officer of Barings BDC, where she also serves as Chief Accounting Officer.

Lloyd is also the President of Barings LLC. Prior to his current role, he served as Head of Private Assets.

In addition to his role at Barings BDC, Bock serves as the Co-Chief Executive Officer and President of Barings Private Credit Corp., and Chief Financial Officer of Barings Capital Investment Corp., Barings Corporate Investors, and Barings Participation Investors.