BILL Holdings Aktie
WKN DE: A2PWWA / ISIN: US0900431000
|
13.11.2025 22:54:00
Barington Companies Management Opens Bill Holdings Position: Should Investors Follow?
On Nov. 12, 2025, Barington Companies Management disclosed a new position in Bill Holdings (NYSE:BILL), acquiring 65,000 shares valued at approximately $3.44 million.Barington Companies Management established a new equity position in BILL Holdings, adding 65,000 shares valued at $3.44 million as of the quarter ended Sept. 30, 2025, according to the firm's Form 13-F filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Nov. 12, 2025. The addition marks the fund's first reported stake in BILL Holdings.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
