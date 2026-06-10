Barkan Wine Cellars Aktie

Barkan Wine Cellars für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

ISIN: IL0010805484

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10.06.2026 10:52:41

BARK Loss Widens In Q4, Sees Weak Revenues In Q1, FY27; Plans Up To $40 Mln Buyback; Shares Down

(RTTNews) - BARK, Inc. (BARK), a dog-centric company, reported wider loss in the fourth quarter of 2026 with sharply lower revenues amid drop in orders. Further, the firm issued outlook for its first quarter and fiscal 2027, expecting lower revenues.

The company also announced that its Board of Directors authorized a share repurchase program of up to $40 million worth of shares, funded by ongoing free cash flow.

In the pre-market activity on the NYSE, the shares were trading 7.44 percent lower at $9.21, after closing Tuesday's regular trading at 3.24 percent low. Net loss for the period widened to $12.66 million from loss of $6.07 million in the same period in 2025.

Adjusted net income went down to $0.62 million from $2.34 million in the same period a year ago. Adjusted earnings per share, on the other hand, went up to $0.07 from $0.01 in the previous year.

The operating loss for the fourth quarter went up to $12.19 million from $6.62 million in the previous year.

Adjusted EBITDA dropped to $3.17 million from $5.23 million in 2025.

Total revenues decreased 25 percent to $86.57 million from $115.41 million last year. The decrease was partly attributable to the deliberate reduction of $4.7 million in market investment, to support bottom-line durability over subscriber growth.

Total orders were 2.27 million, down from 3.17 million last year, while average order value increased.

Looking ahead for the first quarter, the company projects adjusted EBITDA in the range of $0.0 million to $1.0 million, compared to $0.1 million last year, and total revenue in the range of $77 million to $79 million, compared to $102.9 last year.

For the fiscal year of 2027, the company expects adjusted EBITDA between $7.0 million and $10.0 million, as compared to $0.2 million in fiscal 2026. It expects total revenue between $325.0 million and $340.0 million, as compared to $394.8 million last year.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

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