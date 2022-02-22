Barrette Outdoor Living's Versatile Decorative Screen Panels Win "Best Outdoor Product" at the 2022 NAHB International Builders' Show®

CLEVELAND, Feb. 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Barrette Outdoor Living's versatile Decorative Screen Panels (DSPs) won "Best Outdoor Product" at the 2022 NAHB International Builders' Show® (IBS) held in Orlando, FL.

The design-forward DSPs were selected from more than 200 entries submitted to the ninth annual Best of IBS™ Awards. Decided by a panel of 24 independent judges made up of attending reporters and building professionals, the awards were given to exhibitors with a product or line that showed the best combination of design, functionality and innovation, as well as usefulness to consumers and/or home builders.

"The innovation and sustainability of the entries were much more evident in all aspects of products and services, but the biggest take away I saw from a judging standpoint was the efforts to create products that were easy to install for contractors and the ease of use for the end user," said Pat Coveny, Best of IBS Awards judge and President and Owner of Arch Construction Management Inc.

DSPs have quickly become one of Barrette Outdoor Living's most versatile and in-demand products. Featuring a wide range of colors and patterns that range from modern to nature-inspired, DSPs provide an architectural element that can be used both outside and inside the home.

With uses ranging from traditional under deck coverage, to divider walls, to exterior or interior wall artwork, to privacy screening and room dividers — DSPs are highly adaptable. In 2022, the product will have an even greater visibility in the marketplace as Barrette Outdoor Living releases several products that will integrate the DSPs, including use with the company's fencing, railing, pergola and frame kits.

"To have a unique architectural element available in such a wide range of designs and colors that can be integrated with so many of our products is amazing," said Jean desAutels, CEO of Barrette Outdoor Living. "Decorative Screen Panels are just one more way we offer homeowners solutions that make their outdoor vision come to life."

In fencing, Barrette Outdoor Living offers a contemporary vinyl privacy fence that features horizontal infill boards with DSP toppers as an alternative to traditional lattice top fencing. Additionally, the company's mixed material fencing offers the option of adding DSP toppers.

Barrette Outdoor Living also released railing kits that enable select DSPs to be used as customizable, code compliant infills that create a more on-trend alternative to traditional railing balusters. The DSP railing kits are for use with select RDI® Collection aluminum and vinyl railing products.

Further integrating cohesiveness of DSPs outside or inside the home, the company offers compatible aluminum frame kits that allow DSPs to slide in and stack up to three panels high to create a divider wall or decorative accent.

In addition, Barrette Outdoor Living's new DIY-friendly aluminum pergola — which will hit the market in March — was designed with the incorporation of DSPs in mind. The matte black pergola allows 2' x 4' DSPs to attach to the roof and optional side walls, giving homeowners the ability to add their own personal style while also providing shade and increasing privacy.

DSPs are available in two sizes — 2' x 4' and 3'x 6' — and certain patterns feature dimensional texturization. Easy to install and low maintenance, DSPs can be painted and are easy to trim down if necessary. DSPs are made from polypropylene — a durable material that is twice the thickness of traditional plastic lattice. Engineered to remain stable in extreme weather and temperature changes with minimal expansion and contraction, DSPs are scratch- and impact-resistant.

About Barrette Outdoor Living, Inc.®:

Barrette Outdoor Living empowers homeowners to bring their personal outdoor space to life — however they envision it — by providing fencing, railing, decking and complementary outdoor products that beckon people to embrace their Outside Side™. Barrette Outdoor Living is proud to be an American manufacturer, with 14 locations throughout North America that provide outdoor products sold through specialty retailers, home centers and lumberyards. Featuring more than 75 patents, proprietary state-of-the-art machinery and rigorous testing and control standards, Barrette Outdoor Living products are meticulously engineered, designed for flexibility and ease of installation. For more information, visit barretteoutdoorliving.com

