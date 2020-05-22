Barrian Mining Corp. Provides Update on Financing and Name Change

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

VANCOUVER, May 22, 2020 /CNW/ - Barrian Mining Corp. ("Barrian" or the "Company") (TSX-V: BARI, OTCQB: BARRF, FSE: BM5) is pleased to provide an update on its previously announced (see news release dated May 4, 2020) non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement") for aggregate gross proceeds of a minimum of $7,500,000 and a maximum of $10,000,000.

Barrian has received subscription agreements and committed orders as of market close totaling over C$9,800,000 and expects to receive the remainder of the subscription agreements over the next few days for an anticipated over-subscribed Private Placement.

Prior to closing the Private Placement and the proposed transaction with Liberty Gold Corp., Barrian will complete a consolidation on the basis of two (2) pre-consolidation shares for one (1) post-consolidation share (the "Consolidation") and Barrian will change its name to "New Placer Dome Gold Corp.". Concurrent with the name change, the Company will adopt "NGLD" as the new trading symbol.

The Private Placement is subject to TSX Venture Exchange final approval and all securities issued are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees will be payable in connection with the Private Placement, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange and applicable securities laws.

Trading of the Company's shares will remain halted until completion of the Consolidation, name change, Private Placement and closing of the transaction with Liberty Gold Corp.

About Barrian Mining Corp.

Barrian Mining Corp. is a gold exploration company focused on acquiring and advancing precious metal projects in the United States. Barrian's flagship Bolo Project, located 90 km northeast of Tonopah Nevada, hosts Carlin type gold mineralization. Barrian also has the option to acquire 100% of the Troy Canyon Project located in Nevada. Barrian is run by a strong management and technical team consisting of capital market and mining professionals with the goal of maximizing value for shareholders through new mineral discoveries, committed long-term partnerships, and the advancement of exploration projects in geopolitically favourable jurisdictions.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

/s/ "Max Sali"

Max Sali, Chief Executive Officer

