|
11.12.2023 12:53:00
Barrick gets go ahead for Goldrush mine ramp-up
Canada’s Barrick Gold (TSX: ABX) (NYSE: GOLD) said on Monday the US Bureau of Land Management has approved the company’s plan of operations for its Goldrush underground mine at the Cortez Complex near Beowawe, Nevada.The gold operation, run by Barrick’s JV with Newmont (NYSE: NEM) Nevada Gold Mines (NGM), is expected to start ramping up production in 2024 after the commissioning of the initial project infrastructure. The mine is expected to generate 130,000 ounces of gold in 2024 and grow to about 400,000 ounces of the precious metal per annum by 2028.Barrick, the world’s second-largest gold miner, operates NGM, which is the world’s largest gold mining complex. It has a 61.5% stake in the business, with Newmont, the world’s largest gold producer, holding the remaining 38.5%.The Toronto-based miner and NGM have invested more than $370 million in the project to date and they anticipate spending a total of nearly $1 billion (100% basis) to get to planned production. Barrick president and chief executive Mark Bristow said the addition of Goldrush would expand an asset base that already hosts three Tier One mines and has potential for continuing growth.Tier One mines are “company making” operations. They area generally large with a long productive life at low costs.The US government’s approval follows a multi-year consultation and independent impacts analysis process pursuant to the National Environmental Policy Act, which included specialist environmental studies. In the course of the analyses, all stakeholders were given the opportunity to engage with NGM and contribute to the outcome.It is anticipated that Goldrush will create around 500 jobs during construction and 570 new jobs during operations. It will also generate hundreds of millions of dollars in net proceeds tax and gold and silver excise taxes, the latter of which are earmarked for education in Nevada, Barrick said.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Mining.com
